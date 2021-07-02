Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds (school measurements).

2020 statistics (11 games played): 214 of 317 (67.5%) for 3,031 yards, 28 TDs and 7 INTs; 81 carries for 160 yards (2.0 average), 6 TDs.

Game tape watched: at Iowa State (first meeting, Oct. 3, 2020), vs. Oklahoma State (Nov. 21, 2020), vs. Florida (Cotton Bowl, Dec. 30, 2020).

What I liked: Rattler has a very quick release and he plays with energy and urgency. He flashes the ability to stick the ball into tight windows down the seam. The OU signal-caller is at his best throwing on the move. He is accurate rolling to both his right and left, and he has a good feel for applying the proper pace and trajectory on the ball. He threw some beautiful deep balls in the three games I watched, showing the touch to drop the ball in the bucket. He isn't an overly explosive athlete, but is elusive when he gets into the open field.

Where he needs to improve: Rattler has a bad habit of drifting at the top of his drop. He floats himself into unnecessary pressure and, at times, just falls off throws for no reason, decreasing his accuracy. I love his ability to extend plays, but when he has clean pockets, he needs to grind his cleats into the ground and deliver accurate footballs. His pocket awareness against the blitz is another area where he needs to improve. Hopefully that will come with more game reps and experience.

Biggest takeaway: While I like some of the things I see from Rattler, he currently isn't on the same level as the Sooners' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks. Mayfield was a much more polished passer at this point in his career, while Murray's athleticism sets him apart. Both of those players have been able to overcome their size limitations to find success at the next level. I need to see quite a bit of development from Rattler in order to confidently predict next-level success.

He reminds me of: This is a difficult one to find. I don't see any obvious comparisons for Rattler. My hope is that he will turn himself into a Jeff Garcia type of player in the NFL. Garcia lacked the ideal size/frame, but he made things happen with his accuracy, mobility and playmaking skills. I do think Rattler has that potential. When he plants his feet, he's very accurate. And he has the athleticism to make the off-schedule plays that allowed Garcia to flourish during his time in the pros. Rattler's not there yet, but I can envision the 20-year-old eventually arriving at that level of play.