First Look

Scouting Kyle Hamilton: Notre Dame safety offers rare combination of explosiveness, instincts

Published: Jun 29, 2021 at 01:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Kyle Hamilton forge
Kyle Hamilton has developed into one of the nation's top talents since arriving at Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Atlanta's Marist School. (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports)

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at some of college football's top players for 2021. This is the fifth in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

The buzz at the safety position has died down considerably over the past two drafts, but Notre Dame's top prospect has a chance to bring it roaring back. Kyle Hamilton is the kind of freakish athlete that makes NFL coaches salivate, with a vertical of 42 inches, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Hamilton followed up a standout debut season for the Irish with a performance that earned him first-team All-ACC honors in 2020, his first year as a full-time starter.

Watching three of his game tapes from last season, it's easy to see why there's so much excitement about the junior heading into 2021. Here's my initial scouting report:

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 219 pounds (school measurements).

2020 statistics: 63 tackles (51 solo), 4.5 for loss, one interception, six pass breakups in 11 games.

Game tape watched: vs. Florida State (Oct. 10, 2020), at Boston College (Nov. 14, 2020), at North Carolina (Nov. 27, 2020).

What I liked: Every NFL team is looking for long, rangy, versatile and explosive athletes to add on defense. Hamilton is right out of central casting. He can play as a high safety, a force player in the box or match up one-on-one with tight ends. He has excellent anticipation and takes ideal angles to the ball versus the run and the pass. He is an outstanding open-field tackler, too. He made several wow tackles against North Carolina's talented RB duo last season (before he was ejected for a targeting penalty late in the first half). He doesn't find himself out of position very often, but when it happens, he has big-time recovery speed.

Where he needs to improve: Ideally, you'd like to see more ball production from Hamilton. He picked off four passes in 2019, but pulled in only one interception this past season. He also can get a bit grabby when matched up in man coverage. He doesn't have any trouble mirroring tight ends, but his size worked against him in the few reps he had versus smaller/quicker slot receivers in the tape I studied. I don't view him as a big nickel back candidate like some of the other safeties we've seen enter the league in the past few drafts.

Biggest takeaway: The height/weight/speed combination is impressive, but it's Hamilton's instincts that make him a special talent. You can tell he studies tape. There were two plays in the Boston College game where he made flat-footed reads right after the snap and drove on the football, arriving at the spot before the intended target. That kind of thing doesn't happen unless you've done your homework and trust your eyes/instincts. He is always aware of down/distance and he sniffs out screens in a hurry. NFL defensive coordinators are going to love this guy!

He reminds me of: Justin Simmons. I've been the color analyst for the Los Angeles Chargers' radio broadcasts for the past three seasons, so I've seen a lot of the talented Broncos safety. These two players have games that are very similar. They have length, speed and instincts. They are both dependable tacklers in space and have sideline-to-sideline range. It took a few years, but Simmons is finally getting the respect he deserves as one of the premier players at his position. I see similar upside with Hamilton.

I can't wait to watch him play: vs. USC on Oct. 23. The Trojans always have talented pass catchers and this year is no different. Drake London is one of the top returning wideouts in the country and his size (6-5, 210, per school measurements) presents problems in the red zone. These rival programs didn't meet this past season, and I imagine the energy in the stadium will be electric for this contest. It'll be fun to see how Hamilton responds on that stage.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Scouting Evan Neal: Alabama's gargantuan offensive tackle brings high pedigree, rare skill set

With his high pedigree and gargantuan size, Evan Neal certainly has the NFL's attention. After reviewing the game tape, Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the hyped Alabama offensive tackle.
news

Scouting Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon star reminiscent of former NFL great DeMarcus Ware

Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the NFL's next dominant edge defender? Daniel Jeremiah scouts the Oregon star and provides an eye-opening player comp.
news

Scouting Chris Olave: Ohio State WR prospect a Will Fuller-like deep threat

Receiver-needy teams, take note. Daniel Jeremiah sees a lot to like in his study of Ohio State's Chris Olave, who will enter the 2021 season looking to prove he's the nation's top WR prospect.
news

Scouting Sam Howell: North Carolina QB similar to Baker Mayfield

Could North Carolina QB Sam Howell be the next Baker Mayfield? Daniel Jeremiah kicks off his annual summer scouting series with a look at the Tar Heels' talented signal-caller.
news

Scouting Caleb Farley: 2021 draft prospect similar to Ravens CB

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, who has opted out of the 2020 college football season and intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Scouting Jaylen Waddle: Alabama WR reminiscent of Santana Moss

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and sees an explosive receiver/kick returner with similarities to the Ravens' Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and former Pro Bowl wideout Santana Moss.
news

Scouting Wyatt Davis: Ohio State guard similar to David DeCastro

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and sees a powerful guard who reminds him of Steelers All-Pro David DeCastro when he was coming out of Stanford.
news

Scouting Pat Freiermuth: Penn State TE similar to Hunter Henry

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Penn State's Pat Freiermuth and sees a tight end who reminds him of the Chargers' Hunter Henry when he was entering the NFL.
news

Scouting Dylan Moses: Alabama LB reminiscent of Myles Jack

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Dylan Moses and sees a linebacker who reminds him of the Jaguars' Myles Jack when he was coming out of UCLA.
news

Scouting Rashod Bateman: WR similar to Michael Thomas

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and sees a wide receiver prospect who reminds him of the Saints' Michael Thomas when he was coming out of Ohio State.
news

Scouting Patrick Surtain II: Alabama CB similar to Byron Jones

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, the son of a Pro Bowl cornerback, and sees a budding star with a game reminiscent of the Dolphins' Byron Jones.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW