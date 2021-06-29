Follow the money: Will NIL laws sway NFL draft early entry decisions?

Wright was one of the most recognizable players in college football when he first came across the Scooby Snack. Between his reckless passion on the field, a catchy name and an incredible sophomore season in 2014 (164 tackles, 15 sacks and five forced fumbles), his popularity was sweeping. More than a Wildcats fan favorite, he was an ESPN highlights mainstay, and finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting with the sort of marketing appeal that would certainly interest brand-name companies. But as a draft prospect, he was a relative afterthought. His junior year, a left meniscus tear and a right foot injury wrecked his season and damaged his stock. The Cleveland Browns selected Wright in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, just three picks north of Mr. Irrelevant. His signing bonus: $60,700. Many agents believe that's a level of income that can be available via NIL.

"(In 2014,) I could've made Scooby Wright $60,000 by the end of this phone conversation," said agent Sam Leaf Ireifej, who recruited but ultimately did not represent the former UA linebacker.

Wright is no anomaly.

Think Jake Fromm, the star quarterback at Georgia who led the Bulldogs to the brink of a national title as a freshman in 2017. Or former Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard, with his added marketing appeal as a world-class track athlete. Or former Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, or former Kentucky running back Benny Snell. All were legitimate college stars who could have been sought-after product endorsers, and all left college early only to be selected on the last day of the draft.

"It's always been the same conversation every December between college players and their coaches, who say, 'You're not ready, you're not ready.' And the player says, 'Yeah, but coach, I'm trying to get paid,' " said Ireifej. "Well, that conversation will never be the same again."

Agents view the impact of college NIL income on early entry draft decisions as something of a sliding scale. At the top end, highly regarded prospects sign NFL contracts that are too lucrative for college NIL money to even be a consideration. Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose program sends underclassmen into the draft in droves, agrees.

"First-round guys, or second-round guys who can't improve their draft status, those are the kind of guys that come out, for the most part, for us," Saban said earlier this month at his Nick's Kids Foundation charity golf tournament in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. "I don't think there's going to be enough significance to name, image and likeness that the millions of dollars they could make going out for the draft would impact that or affect it."

But at what point will that sliding scale begin to tilt?

Soon enough, the market will answer that question, along with any litigation that could arise from restrictions in state laws or the NCAA's forthcoming revised legislation. Among the NCAA's concerns about the NIL era is that wealthy college boosters could entice players with the promise of massive NIL payments. While recruiting advantages are the NCAA's focus for reasons of competitive integrity, boosters could instead inflate the NIL value of underclassmen weighing a draft decision, giving them greater incentive to stay in school for another season. In essence, they could use NIL rights as a vehicle to pay players to not enter the draft. Swaying an underclassman to play another season with NIL money could prove a more effective way for a booster to help the program than spending those dollars on highly touted but unproven younger players.

"It is a similar effect, but three years later," said Casey Schwab, a founding partner of Altius Sports Partners, a platform which will contract with schools for NIL-related services that need third-party administration. "I think it will happen in some cases, but we don't yet know the dollars that will be there."

Schwab grasps marketing value in athletes from a unique perspective, having helped procure major marketing deals for NFL players -- via the Madden video game, Panini America and more -- in his role at NFL Players Inc., the for-profit branch of the NFLPA. One potential drag on college NIL earnings, Schwab worries, is the bureaucracy of filtering payments through regulatory bodies, including the NCAA, schools, state law and potentially federal law. But he also believes the NIL era will instill a more positive view of the college experience for athletes, also weighing on early entry decisions.

"This narrative over the last decade of the NCAA taking advantage of athletes, [NIL] is shifting that a little; it's changing," Schwab said. "That philosophical mindset could impact guys' decisions. 'Maybe I'll stay because I feel supported and I can go out and monetize my NIL.' I do think that's going to play a factor."

Be it for incoming freshmen or draft prospects, policing NIL payments will prove difficult at best. The state laws being passed have provisions intended to keep NIL income aligned with true value, but even proponents of the bills recognize that the worth of a player endorsement is highly subjective. Darren Heitner, a sports and entertainment attorney who helped draft Florida's NIL law, acknowledged that legislative provisions intended to keep NIL payments within reason could be tested. Heitner believes "98 to 99 percent" of players' marketing deals won't be met with formal legal challenges, but that doesn't mean the envelope won't be pushed.

"To the extent that a state law contains that type of provision, it is somewhat vague and open to interpretation," Heitner said. "Technically, the athlete should only be compensated commensurate to that individual's value within the marketplace."

Indeed, state NIL laws not only open the door for inflated payments, according to NCAA president Mark Emmert, but they might well be inviting them. In a Senate commerce committee hearing on June 9 on the need for a federal NIL law, Emmert spoke of recruiting advantages being a pending problem. Asked if he had concern that state legislators might craft recruiting advantages for their schools into their NIL bills, Emmert replied: "We're already seeing that playing out in reality."

New laws will also allow for multiyear contracts between players and companies but will require that the deal expire upon the player's exit from college, according to Heitner. As such, a draft prospect who doesn't become a college star but nevertheless procures significant, multiyear NIL income based on recruiting notoriety or a successful freshman season, would have the same incentive to return to college. If a company wants to bet on a player's NIL value before it's truly been established on the field, it can roll the dice.

"That's the risk the brand takes," Heitner said.

The NCAA, which is crafting its own policy to allow NIL revenue, has called for Congress to establish federal law that would supersede and simplify state-to-state variations. The NCAA could file for injunctive relief from state laws in hopes that Congress will act. It's more likely, however, that the NCAA's Division I Board of Directors will approve an interim policy this week that would allow NIL income for athletes across the country. What form that interim policy will take, however, is being debated among NCAA leadership -- a more restrictive policy that could be vulnerable to litigation, or a more lax one.

Initially, eyes will be on the giants of the athlete endorsement space -- shoe and apparel companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, or other athlete-centric brands like Gatorade -- to see if they dive in with both feet or just dip a toe in the water. Ireifej foresees national brands of that size being interested in no more than a few athletes. Perhaps the face of the game -- the Trevor Lawrence of a given year -- and a few others, but a very short list.