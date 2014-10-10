Todd Gurley suspended indefinitely after alleged rules violation

Published: Oct 10, 2014 at 11:20 AM

Star Georgia running back Todd Gurley has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced on Thursday, sending shock waves through the college football community.

Gurley is suspended while an investigation into an alleged violation of NCAA rules is investigated, the school announced. The NCAA announced Friday that it's working with Georgia as the school gathers information and UGA director of athletics Greg McGarity released a statement Friday railing against "misinformation" in the matter.

McGarity said in the statement that the school "recommended -- and Todd retained -- counsel with vast experience with eligibility matters; and the University continues to pay for Todd's counsel, as permitted by NCAA rules."

» Manziel showing support for Gurley

"We have made clear to Todd that regardless of what happens with this case, he is still a member of the Bulldog family, and we will support him in every way we can," McGarity's statement read.

» NFC GM: Gurley should end first-round RB drought

A source told FOX Sports that Gurley is expected to miss 2-3 games while serving the suspension. However, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a source familiar with the investigation said it's possible that Gurley will not be cleared to return this season and that a decision regarding any further discipline should be made by early next week.

» Brooks: How will suspension impact Gurley's draft stock?

SI.com reported a person confirmed to Georgia's compliance office this week that he paid Gurley $400 to sign 80 items on campus this spring. The person claimed to have a photo and video of Gurley signing the items, but neither the photo nor the video showed money being exchanged, per the report.

An investigation into Johnny Manziel last season stemmed from similar allegations.

» Predictions for top games of Week 7

Gurley leads Georgia in rushing with 773 yards and has nine total touchdowns this season. He put on a particularly impressive showing in his last outing, throwing for a 50-yard touchdown pass on his way to racking up 237 all-purpose yards against Vanderbilt.

The junior running back is considered one of the top NFL prospects in the country and an NFC general manager told NFL Media's Albert Breer that Gurley should end the draft's first-round RB drought.

» Draft order, needs for teams off to slow starts

Gurley made headlines for an off-the-field incident less than two weeks ago, when police said he was falsely accused of assault.

True freshman Nick Chubb is expected to take Gurley's place in the starting lineup against SEC East rival Missouri on Saturday. Backups Keith Marshall and Sony Michel are injured and not expected back in time for the game, so there should be plenty of added pressure on Chubb and quarterback Hutson Mason this week in light of the allegations surrounding the team's star player.

Needless to say, the shocking news out of Athens will be tracked very closely as the issues surrounding Gurley raise many more questions than answers.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW