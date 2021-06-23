Scouting Kayvon Thibodeaux: Oregon star reminiscent of former NFL great DeMarcus Ware

Biggest takeaway: Thibodeaux is exactly the type of player who didn't exist in the 2021 draft class. The first edge rusher (Jaelan Phillips) didn't come off the board until the 18th selection. All of the players at the position in this most recent class had at least one issue or concern, be it on the field or off. Thibodeaux already has a two-year track record of dominance and he hasn't even scratched the surface of how good he can become.

He reminds me of: DeMarcus Ware. There isn't a perfect comparison for Thibodeaux, but I see a lot of similarities to Ware when I evaluated him coming out of Troy in 2005. They have the same long, wiry build and they both have an explosive first step. I would give Ware the edge as a pure bender at the top of his rush, while I see a little more power from Thibodeaux at the same point in their development. Ware had a Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career and Thibodeaux has the potential to become a similar player. Ware became a pass-rush student and constantly added to his game, improving along the way. That will be the challenge for Thibodeaux. If he puts in the work, the sky is the limit.