Scouting Treylon Burks: Arkansas wide receiver brings A.J. Brown-like physicality and toughness

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds (school measurements).

2020 statistics (9 games played): 51 catches for 820 yards (16.1 average), 7 TDs; 15 carries for 75 yards (5.0 average).

Game tape watched: vs. Georgia (Sept. 26, 2020), vs. Ole Miss (Oct. 17, 2020), vs. LSU (Nov. 21, 2020).

What I liked: Burks is a smooth athlete with outstanding size and strength. His role in this offense places him primarily in the slot, with a few backfield reps mixed into each game I viewed. He hauls in a lot of quick-hitters (swings, bubbles and slants), which highlight his best attribute: run after catch. He powers through tacklers consistently and is sneaky-elusive, as well. He has the ability to get vertical from the slot and tracks the ball very well over the shoulder (SEE: this special one-handed TD grab vs. Ole Miss).

Where he needs to improve: Burks has good-not-great speed. He doesn't generate a ton of separation down the field, but he tracks the ball naturally and can win in a crowd. I'd like to see him run a wider variety of routes, but that's not his role in this system. He flashes the ability to quickly get in and out of the break point when asked to do so. Hopefully, he will get some more opportunities to play outside in the upcoming season.

Biggest takeaway: Burks would be a fun player to utilize for a creative offensive play-caller. He can play a role similar to what Deebo Samuel does for the San Francisco 49ers, generating big plays on simple jet sweeps, toss sweeps or reverses. It's a luxury when you can call plays with limited risk and tremendous reward. I also love the fact that he's playing against the best cornerbacks in college football on a weekly basis. The SEC is loaded with talent in the secondary, and these defenders aren't afraid to get physical and challenge opposing wideouts. That will make his evaluation easier and it will prepare him for the next level.

He reminds me of: A.J. Brown. I remember watching Brown torch the SEC from the slot. Brown is a little more explosive than Burks, but both guys play with tremendous physicality and toughness. They aren't afraid to work in traffic and they become special once the ball is in their hands. Brown has already established himself as a premier player at his position in the NFL. I don't believe Burks has quite the same upside, but I see him developing into a solid No. 2 target at the next level.