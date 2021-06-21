First Look

Scouting Chris Olave: Ohio State WR prospect a Will Fuller-like deep threat

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

olave forge
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave has generated at least one step of separation on a CFB-best 87 percent of his targets since 2019, per Pro Football Focus. (Jay LaPrete / AP)

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at some of college football's top players for 2021. This is the second in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

One of the biggest surprises of the past NFL draft season was that Ohio State's Chris Olave decided not to be a part of it. Many expected him to move on to the next level after he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as Justin Fields' top target last season, but he announced in January that he would be returning to the Buckeyes for his senior year.

I was eager to dig into his game film given the hype he's already generated, and it was easy to see why he's so highly regarded. Here's my initial scouting report after watching tape from three of his games:

Related Links

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds (school measurements).

2020 statistics: 50 catches for 729 yards (14.6 average), 7 TDs in 7 games.

Game tape watched: Michigan State (Dec. 5, 2020), Clemson (Jan. 1, 2021), Alabama (Jan. 11, 2021).

What I liked: Olave is a silky-smooth route runner. He varies his releases to avoid press coverage and understands how to properly leverage defenders in off coverage. He changes speeds/tempo to keep defenders uncomfortable, which leads to separation down the field. He has outstanding vertical speed and can find another gear when the ball is in the air. He tracks the ball naturally and has reliable hands.

Where he needs to improve: Olave is a polished, instinctive player, but he does need to get stronger. He goes down too easily after the catch. I'd love to see him pull through tackles on occasion instead of consistently allowing the first defender to get him on the ground. I love his effort as a blocker, but he gets tossed around far too often. He doesn't need to morph into Hines Ward, but he does need to get a little stronger in order to effectively shield off defenders in the run game.

Biggest takeaway: Olave's best attribute is his ability to make plays over the top of the defense. His presence is felt in every game I studied, and he opens up the field for his teammates. That being said, he isn't a one-trick pony. He is just as effective running comebacks and curls as he is on posts and go routes. He's a home run hitter who's also capable of winning on third down in the middle of the field. That's a special combination.

He reminds me of: Will Fuller. My first thought was to compare Olave to Jerry Jeudy. They have similar body types, top speed and production. However, I think Olave has better hands while Jeudy is a little more explosive in his release and at the top of the route. Fuller is a better comparison. Both guys are special when they work over the top of the defense and both needed to add strength coming out of college. When healthy, Fuller has been one of the best deep threats in the NFL. I think Olave has the chance to be even better because he's a more polished player than Fuller was at that same point in his career.

I can't wait to watch him play: versus Oregon on Sept. 11. This is one of the best non-conference games on the 2021 college football schedule. Oregon is coming off a Pac-12 title and returns some outstanding players on defense. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is the headliner, but the Ducks' secondary is loaded with NFL talent, too. I'm excited to see how Olave answers that challenge. He's always played his best in big games (go back to his performance against Michigan in his freshman season) and I expect that to continue, even with a new quarterback tossing him the ball in 2021.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Scouting Sam Howell: North Carolina QB similar to Baker Mayfield

Could North Carolina QB Sam Howell be the next Baker Mayfield? Daniel Jeremiah kicks off his annual summer scouting series with a look at the Tar Heels' talented signal-caller.
news

Scouting Caleb Farley: 2021 draft prospect similar to Ravens CB

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, who has opted out of the 2020 college football season and intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Scouting Jaylen Waddle: Alabama WR reminiscent of Santana Moss

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and sees an explosive receiver/kick returner with similarities to the Ravens' Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and former Pro Bowl wideout Santana Moss.
news

Scouting Wyatt Davis: Ohio State guard similar to David DeCastro

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and sees a powerful guard who reminds him of Steelers All-Pro David DeCastro when he was coming out of Stanford.
news

Scouting Pat Freiermuth: Penn State TE similar to Hunter Henry

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Penn State's Pat Freiermuth and sees a tight end who reminds him of the Chargers' Hunter Henry when he was entering the NFL.
news

Scouting Dylan Moses: Alabama LB reminiscent of Myles Jack

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Dylan Moses and sees a linebacker who reminds him of the Jaguars' Myles Jack when he was coming out of UCLA.
news

Scouting Rashod Bateman: WR similar to Michael Thomas

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and sees a wide receiver prospect who reminds him of the Saints' Michael Thomas when he was coming out of Ohio State.
news

Scouting Patrick Surtain II: Alabama CB similar to Byron Jones

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, the son of a Pro Bowl cornerback, and sees a budding star with a game reminiscent of the Dolphins' Byron Jones.
news

Scouting Trey Lance: North Dakota State QB similar to Andrew Luck

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at North Dakota State's Trey Lance and sees a polished quarterback prospect reminiscent of Andrew Luck.
news

Scouting Najee Harris: Alabama RB reminiscent of Matt Forte

Daniel Jeremiah's advice to NFL teams scouting Alabama's Najee Harris: Ignore his 40-yard-dash time. See how the Crimson Tide star makes up for his lack of elite speed, and why he's drawing comparisons to Pro Bowl backs of yesteryear.
news

Scouting Kyle Pitts: Florida TE similar to Raiders' Darren Waller

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Florida's Kyle Pitts and sees a tight end with the upside to make a Darren Waller-like impact in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW