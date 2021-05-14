2021 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
- QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars:
- QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets:
- QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers:
- TE Kyle Pitts , Atlanta Falcons:
- WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals:
- WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: Signed. Waddle signed his contract May 14.
- OT Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions:
- CB Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers:
- CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos:
- WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles:
- QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears:
- LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys:
- OT Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers:
- OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets:
- QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots:
- LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals:
- OT Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders:
- DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins:
- LB Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team: Signed. Davis signed his rookie contract May 13.
- WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants:
- DE Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts: Signed. Paye signed his rookie contract May 6.
- CB Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans: Signed. Farley signed his rookie contract May 13.
- OT Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings:
- RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers:
- RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars:
- CB Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns:
- WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens: Signed. Bateman signed his rookie contract May 12.
- DE Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints:
- CB Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers:
- DE Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills:
- DE Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens:
- DE Joe Tryon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: