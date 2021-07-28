Around the NFL

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

Published: Jul 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There will be no holdout when it comes to San Francisco's No. 3 overall pick.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday.

The signing comes just in time for San Francisco's first on-field practices as they begin training camp. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear on Tuesday where Lance stands on the depth chart and indicated that nothing will be handed to the 21 year old.

"There's no open competition right now," Shanahan said. "Jimmy (Garoppolo) is coming in as the one and Trey is coming in as the two."

The 49ers traded up to select Lance No. 3 overall in April's draft and is set up to become the heir apparent. Coming out of North Dakota State, Lance played just one game during a COVID-stricken season in his final year of college. Although Lance attended 49ers minicamp while unsigned, avoiding a holdout and getting him on the field with the veterans was essential for general manager John Lynch.

"We've never had a holdout but it always seems to go down to the wire," Lynch said Tuesday.

Lance's signing leaves just one first-round pick unsigned -- Jets QB Zach Wilson, who was selected at No. 2 overall.

