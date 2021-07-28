San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

The signing comes just in time for San Francisco's first on-field practices as they begin training camp. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear on Tuesday where Lance stands on the depth chart and indicated that nothing will be handed to the 21 year old.

"There's no open competition right now," Shanahan said. "Jimmy (Garoppolo) is coming in as the one and Trey is coming in as the two."

The 49ers traded up to select Lance No. 3 overall in April's draft and is set up to become the heir apparent. Coming out of North Dakota State, Lance played just one game during a COVID-stricken season in his final year of college. Although Lance attended 49ers minicamp while unsigned, avoiding a holdout and getting him on the field with the veterans was essential for general manager John Lynch.

"We've never had a holdout but it always seems to go down to the wire," Lynch said Tuesday.