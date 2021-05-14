WR Jaylen Waddle signs rookie deal with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' first first-round pick of 2021 is under contract ahead of rookie minicamp.
Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick, signed his fully guaranteed four-year contract with the Dolphins on Friday, the team announced. Waddle's deal is worth over $27.086 million and includes a $17.059 million signing bonus, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As with all first-round contracts, Waddle's deal comes with a team option for a fifth season. Waddle was the first of two first-rounders for the Dolphins in 2021, the other being Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips, who was taken at No. 18.
The Alabama product is a burner with the speed to torch defensive backs deep. Waddle isn't just a straight-line weapon, however. He owns the ability to cut off his routes and dig back to the ball. The wideout can line up inside or outside and win one-on-one matchups off the line.
The Dolphins spent the offseason revamping their receiver room, adding speed to the equation in Waddle and free agent Will Fuller to a corps that includes DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden and Jakeem Grant.
The rookie is the centerpiece of the upgraded WR unit. Waddle owns the upside to be a difference-making WR1 in the Dolphins' offense.