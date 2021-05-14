WR Jaylen Waddle signs rookie deal with Dolphins

As with all first-round contracts, Waddle's deal comes with a team option for a fifth season. Waddle was the first of two first-rounders for the Dolphins in 2021, the other being Miami defensive end ﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was taken at No. 18.

The Alabama product is a burner with the speed to torch defensive backs deep. Waddle isn't just a straight-line weapon, however. He owns the ability to cut off his routes and dig back to the ball. The wideout can line up inside or outside and win one-on-one matchups off the line.

The Dolphins spent the offseason revamping their receiver room, adding speed to the equation in Waddle and free agent Will Fuller to a corps that includes ﻿DeVante Parker﻿, ﻿Preston Williams﻿, ﻿Lynn Bowden﻿ and ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿.