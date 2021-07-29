Training Camp

Presented By

Jets, QB Zach Wilson agree to terms on rookie deal after brief camp absence

Published: Jul 29, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Zach Wilson's brief absence from Jets training camp has come to an end.

The No. 2 overall pick agreed to terms with the club on his rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. The team has since announced the news. Wilson was the last 2021 first-round pick to sign his rookie contract after 49ers quarterback Trey Lance inked his deal Wednesday.

Wilson will receive a slotted $35.1 million on the deal with a $22.9 million signing bonus. Rapoport reported the BYU product will get the bonus within 15 days. That was a sticking point in contract talks between Wilson and the Jets. As a compromise, Wilson's contract will include offset language.

Without Wilson in tow for the first few practices of Jets camp, New York were left with backups Mike White and James Morgan under center Wednesday and Thursday. But the QB reportedly took a red-eye flight Wednesday evening from Los Angeles to New York, Rapoport noted, and is ready to start practicing.

Jets coach Robert Saleh never expressed "panic" about Wilson missing too much time -- less than 24 hours before Wilson agreed to terms, Saleh told reporters to ask him again tomorrow about Wilson's absence. But after practice Thursday and before the Wilson news broke, Saleh did say that Wilson's two days of camp missed were "two days too many already."

"It's more concern for the kid," he said, per SNY. "This young man has a chance to do something special here that hasn't been done in a long time."

Wilson can begin building that something special right away now that he's signed.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Brian Gutekunst responds to Aaron Rodgers' Packers remarks: 'I wouldn't say I have any regrets'

A day after the Aaron Rodgers Half-Hour captivated football fans and media alike, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had his chance to respond.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Zach Ertz 'not happy' at Eagles camp after offseason trade request

Reporting from Eagles practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is left reading between the lines when it comes to the ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ saga in Philadelphia.
news

Terry Fontenot: Falcons have 'bunker mentality,' aim to prove 'disrespectful' doubters wrong in 2021

In the first year of the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith regime, the Falcons think they can have their cake and eat at least a few bites of it, too.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'above' trade chatter, focused on earning starting job

Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter in Nick Sirianni's first year as Eagles coach, but the second-year QB is only worried about earning the job despite all the rumors swirling in Philadelphia. 
news

Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'

On the comeback trail from a torn ACL, Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed the desire to play in the preseason a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement. 
news

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid WR, doesn't want to negotiate with Packers during season

Green Bay wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ addressed the media for the first team since reports emerged that he and the club had broken off long-term contract extension negotiations.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Von Miller hopes to play 'five to seven more years' in NFL

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller enters 2021 looking to make up for lost time after an injury claimed his entire tenth year in the league. Entering a contract year, Miller wants to show his accomplished career isn't over yet. 
news

DeForest Buckner believes Colts can be 'No. 1 defense' in NFL

﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ believes the Colts defense can achieve greatness in 2021 in the form of being the top defense in the league if it plays at its best on a consistent basis. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW