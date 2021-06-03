Around the NFL

Roundup: Jaguars sign All-Pro return specialist Pharoh Cooper 

Published: Jun 03, 2021 at 09:45 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A former All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent is headed to Jacksonville.

Receiver Pharoh Cooper﻿, who once earned those superlatives as a return specialist for the Rams, is signing with the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The team later announced the move.

Cooper, 26, spent the 2020 season with the Panthers where he again served primarily on special teams. He tallied a career-low five receptions for 73 yards but returned 18 kickoffs for 430 yards and 20 punts for 117 yards.

The 2016 fourth-rounder didn't take long to make a name for himself with a sensational second season. During his first game as the primary return man, Cooper scored his first touchdown on a 103-yard kick return -- ironically against the Jags in Week 6 -- and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cooper went on to accumulate 34 kickoff returns for 932 yards, 32 punt returns for 399 yards and 11 receptions for 84 yards. He was named a Pro Bowl starter, as well as a first-team All-Pro returner.

An ankle injury in Week 1 of the 2018 season limited Cooper to five games before he was eventually released that December. Cooper appeared in 16 total games over the next season and a half, 15 of which came across two runs with the Cardinals and the other in a brief stint with the Bengals.

In other roster news, the Jags placed WR Terry Godwin on the injured reserve list.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Thursday:

  • Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said the Lions maintain interest in free-agent running back Todd Gurley﻿, who visited with the team last week, but there's no deadline to add him. "But I would say this: Just because we have interest in him, that does not affect our feeling and our thoughts on both (D'Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams)," Campbell added.
  • The New York Giants agreed to terms with first-round receiver Kadarius Toney on his four-year, $13,719,508 fully guaranteed rookie deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Baltimore Ravens are signing wide receiver ﻿Devin Gray﻿ to a one-year deal, per Rapoport. He spent three seasons on the Falcons practice squad.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed offensive lineman Sam Young﻿, Rapoport reported, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Young, 33, played in 11 games (seven starts) in 2020.
  • The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Tye Smith﻿.
  • The Tennessee Titans are signing defensive end Trevon Coley﻿.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived/injured receiver Krishawn Hogan﻿. Dennard, 29, played for the Falcons in 2020.

