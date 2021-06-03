Eagles agree to terms with No. 10 pick DeVonta Smith

The Eagles knew they needed help at receiver and didn't shy from selecting one with their first-round pick in April.

Now, he's under contract. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with 10th-overall pick ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Smith surprised much of the college football world in 2020, ascending to role of No. 1 playmaker for Alabama in the absence of teammate ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ and running with the opportunity to the 2020 Heisman Trophy. His memorable final collegiate season vaulted him up draft boards, and he ended up as the third receiver drafted in the first round.