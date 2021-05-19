Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The first offensive lineman drafted in 2021 agreed to terms on his rookie contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Detroit Lions and ﻿Penei Sewell﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.1 million fully guaranteed contract. The deal includes a $14.88 million signing bonus.

As with all rookie first-round contracts, the pact comes with a fifth-year team option.

The No. 7 overall pick, Sewell, is expected to start at right tackle in Detroit. The rookie, who opted out of the 2020 college football season, should immediately make the O-line a strength of a rebuilding Lions squad.