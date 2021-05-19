Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The first offensive lineman drafted in 2021 agreed to terms on his rookie contract.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Detroit Lions and Penei Sewell have agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.1 million fully guaranteed contract. The deal includes a $14.88 million signing bonus.
As with all rookie first-round contracts, the pact comes with a fifth-year team option.
The No. 7 overall pick, Sewell, is expected to start at right tackle in Detroit. The rookie, who opted out of the 2020 college football season, should immediately make the O-line a strength of a rebuilding Lions squad.
Sewell is reportedly expected to be in Detroit this week after missing rookie minicamp over the weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test. He'll join his teammates for offseason workouts with a new contract.