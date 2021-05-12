Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell to miss rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell won't be at rookie minicamp this weekend.
The offensive tackle announced Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.
With recovery and quarantine time, Sewell will miss Detroit's rookie minicamp, which begins Friday.
The No. 7 overall pick is expected to start at right tackle on the Lions offensive line, the strength of a rebuilding roster. After sitting out the 2020 college season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sewell's rookie NFL season has suffered a delayed start due to the virus.