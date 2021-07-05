Around the NFL

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Published: Jul 05, 2021 at 11:04 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The top pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has signed his rookie contract.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported.

The deal, like all first-round rookie contracts, includes a fifth-year option and, per Pelissero, unprecedented language and payment structure.

The team later announced the signing.

Lawrence has already passed his physical and will receive his full signing bonus within 15 days, Pelissero reported per a source. The deal includes no offset language and annual roster bonuses in 2022-2024, which are guaranteed even if Lawrence is on the active/non-football injury list.

In the eyes of many, Lawrence is viewed as the type of franchise-changing quarterback talent coming out of college not seen since the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Luck in 2012.

Following a 1-15 2020 campaign, the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL world knew the Clemson product was headed to Duval.

Upon the strong right shoulder of Lawrence, much of the Jags' future rests.

The 21-year-old shined for three seasons in Clemson and though there was a bit of worry due to surgery preceding the draft on his labrum on his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence looks ready to go for his debut campaign. And now he's signed on the dotted line and ready to write the first chapter of what many believe will be a sensational career ahead.

