2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Lawrence has already passed his physical and will receive his full signing bonus within 15 days, Pelissero reported per a source. The deal includes no offset language and annual roster bonuses in 2022-2024, which are guaranteed even if Lawrence is on the active/non-football injury list.

In the eyes of many, Lawrence is viewed as the type of franchise-changing quarterback talent coming out of college not seen since the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Luck in 2012.

Following a 1-15 2020 campaign, the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL world knew the Clemson product was headed to Duval.

Upon the strong right shoulder of Lawrence, much of the Jags' future rests.