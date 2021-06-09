Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract.

Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was selected No. 18 overall.

The University of Miami product earned All-American honors in what was his first full season last year. He registered 45 tackles, eight sacks, one interception and four passes defensed.

Phillips was listed as a defensive end in college but is being slotted as a linebacker for the Dolphins. One of his primary responsibilities will be to generate pressure off the edge, regardless. While the Dolphins' pass rush improved in 2020, they need to win more 1-on-1s in the trenches. That's why they drafted Phillips.

The Cowboys are looking for a similar presence from newcomer Micah Parsons﻿, who also signed his rookie deal Wednesday. The team later announced the signing. Dallas has used organized team activities to experiment with the former Penn State linebacker as a pass rusher. It would conceivably allow for more of its best defensive players to be on the field at once given a glut at linebacker.