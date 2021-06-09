Around the NFL

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Published: Jun 09, 2021 at 03:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract.

Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was selected No. 18 overall.

The University of Miami product earned All-American honors in what was his first full season last year. He registered 45 tackles, eight sacks, one interception and four passes defensed.

Phillips was listed as a defensive end in college but is being slotted as a linebacker for the Dolphins. One of his primary responsibilities will be to generate pressure off the edge, regardless. While the Dolphins' pass rush improved in 2020, they need to win more 1-on-1s in the trenches. That's why they drafted Phillips.

The Cowboys are looking for a similar presence from newcomer Micah Parsons﻿, who also signed his rookie deal Wednesday. The team later announced the signing. Dallas has used organized team activities to experiment with the former Penn State linebacker as a pass rusher. It would conceivably allow for more of its best defensive players to be on the field at once given a glut at linebacker.

Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season after earning All-American honors as a sophomore, was selected No. 12 overall.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:

  • Sunday's blockbuster Falcons-Titans trade that sent receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee is official, per the transaction wire.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. He spent the past five seasons as a reserve for the Falcons, where he intercepted a career-high three passes last year.
  • Houston Texans coach David Culley said the team will not hold minicamp next week because its attendance was "great" at organized team activities the past two weeks. "We've accomplished what we wanted to accomplish." The Texans cut linebacker Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs announced several promotions within their personnel department, including Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager, Brandt Tilis to vice president of football operations and Ryan Poles to executive director of player personnel.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said his team's OTAs are done and minicamp has been canceled.
  • The Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and released running back Mike Weber.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore﻿, whom they drafted in the second round.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles waived rookie quarterback Jamie Newman﻿, wide receiver Khalil Tate and wide receiver Trevon Grimes﻿.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love: 'I've got to get myself ready to play'

We haven't heard all that much from ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since he was drafted into an unenviable role of anointed successor to Aaron Rodgers. With said legend absent from offseason activities, Love has been granted an opportunity to gain valuable reps with his teammates.
news

Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

﻿Peyton Manning﻿ is headed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and it isn't the only high honor he's receiving this year. Manning has been elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to end up in Denver

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, who spent nine seasons in Houston, recently said on the "Catchin' Fades with Aqib Talib" podcast that Texans QB Deshaun Watson would like to end up in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) offers no firm timetable for return

Having missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, Giants running back Saquon Barkley sidestepped any concrete proclamations for his return when speaking to the media on Thursday. 
news

Ron Rivera brings in vaccination expert to speak to Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera invited a vaccine expert to speak with players after completing vaccination efforts with all coaches and non-football employees. However, some players remain hesitant, such as WFT defensive end Montez Sweat.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Steelers: 'I've got to do what's best for me. That's staying home'

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ had a chance to change clubs in free agency, with offers from both AFC powers Kansas City and Baltimore. The WR chose to stay home in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, noting Wednesday that he decided his best course of action was to ride another year with ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (knee) on recovery: 'I feel like I'm there now'

Already having taken part in in minicamp drills and activities this week, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is pleased with the progress of his knee and focused on preparation for the season following the surgery to deal with an ailment that took up a great deal of his time during the 2020 campaign. 
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss minicamp after undergoing foot surgery

More eyes than ever will be on ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. Just not this week. The Falcons' promising WR recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Ian Rapoport reports. The procedure was characterized as "a little cleanup" that will keep Ridley out of minicamp but not training camp.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'It's easy for us to go overlooked' in AFC West

The Broncos reside in an AFC West division that could prove the most hotly contested in football this season. RB ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and suggested Denver is flying under the radar. 
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson: Julio Jones trade 'a move that we needed to make'

Titans GM Jon Robinson swung a massive, landscape-altering trade to acquire star WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿, which puts his club in a position to field a devastating offense. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Robinson said the addition is a perfect match in the Tennessee offense. 
news

Cowboys experimenting with first-round pick Micah Parsons in designated pass rusher role

In an effort to improve a woeful defense, Dallas is experimenting with Micah Parsons﻿ at defensive end. New DC Dan Quinn plans to utilize the rookie's diverse skill set in his "DPR" position in addition to MLB duties.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW