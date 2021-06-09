Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract.
Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who was selected No. 18 overall.
The University of Miami product earned All-American honors in what was his first full season last year. He registered 45 tackles, eight sacks, one interception and four passes defensed.
Phillips was listed as a defensive end in college but is being slotted as a linebacker for the Dolphins. One of his primary responsibilities will be to generate pressure off the edge, regardless. While the Dolphins' pass rush improved in 2020, they need to win more 1-on-1s in the trenches. That's why they drafted Phillips.
The Cowboys are looking for a similar presence from newcomer Micah Parsons, who also signed his rookie deal Wednesday. The team later announced the signing. Dallas has used organized team activities to experiment with the former Penn State linebacker as a pass rusher. It would conceivably allow for more of its best defensive players to be on the field at once given a glut at linebacker.
Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season after earning All-American honors as a sophomore, was selected No. 12 overall.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:
- Sunday's blockbuster Falcons-Titans trade that sent receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee is official, per the transaction wire.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. He spent the past five seasons as a reserve for the Falcons, where he intercepted a career-high three passes last year.
- Houston Texans coach David Culley said the team will not hold minicamp next week because its attendance was "great" at organized team activities the past two weeks. "We've accomplished what we wanted to accomplish." The Texans cut linebacker Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced several promotions within their personnel department, including Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager, Brandt Tilis to vice president of football operations and Ryan Poles to executive director of player personnel.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said his team's OTAs are done and minicamp has been canceled.
- The Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and released running back Mike Weber.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore, whom they drafted in the second round.
- The Philadelphia Eagles waived rookie quarterback Jamie Newman, wide receiver Khalil Tate and wide receiver Trevon Grimes.