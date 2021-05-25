Around the NFL

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

Published: May 25, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The first running back selected in the 2021 NFL Draft is under contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB Najee Harris to his fully guaranteed four-year rookie deal worth around $13.1 million. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.

Pittsburgh also signed second-round tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿.

The No. 24 pick in April's draft, Harris is expected to jump right into the starting lineup in Pittsburgh and play a major role in turning around of the league's most lackluster running games.

He's already made a fine first impression on his coach and teammates. Mike Tomlin said of Harris during rookie minicamp, "He is as highly conditioned as anybody out there." Steelers defensive leader Cameron Heyward suggested Pittsburgh defenders are excited about Harris joining the roster, getting "30 to 40" touches per game and helping ease the burden on their side of the ball.

With Harris on the books for at least the next four seasons, Steelers fans, coaches and players alike can enjoy what he brings to Pittsburgh's backfield as the latest in a long line of stellar Steelers backs.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • Quarterback Ryan Finley cleared waivers and is a free agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Texans waived Finley on Monday in the wake of signing Jeff Driskel﻿. Finley was with the team for all of two months after the Bengals traded the 2019 fourth-round pick to Houston in March. He made four starts for Cincinnati and has completed 48.7% of his career throws.
  • Washington signed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones﻿. The fifth-year TE spent the 2020 season with Kansas City, where he played in two games and earned one target before being released after the regular season. Seals-Jones racked up 60 catches for 773 yards and eight TDs in three previous seasons with the Cardinals and Browns.
  • The Denver Broncos promoted Ray Jackson to vice president of player development. Jackson had served as the club's director of player development for the past six seasons.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed center Weston Richburg is planning to retire after seven years in the NFL. Richburg missed all of last season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in December of 2019. San Francisco signed former Falcons center Alex Mack in March. After ending the 2020 campaign on injured reserve with an ankle injury, 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ returned to the field at OTAs and by his head coach's account looks good to go. "His ankle seems totally healed," Shanahan said. "I haven't even asked him about it cause it looks so good. I'd be surprised if there's anything lingering from it. He's had a good two days of practice."
  • The Philadelphia Eagles signed defensive tackle Willie Henry and waived linebacker Joe Bachie﻿.
  • Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei were not at OTAs on Tuesday, but coach Sean McDermott said over 70 players were in attendance.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed receiver Antonio Brown and signed cornerback Dee Delaney﻿. Quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ underwent a minor surgical procedure on his knee earlier this offseason and head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that his Super Bowl Most Valuable Player quarterback is doing well. "He felt great yesterday," Arians said. "I talked to him this morning and he said it's the best he has felt."
  • The Seattle Seahawks are signing tight end Cam Sutton﻿, per Pelissero.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran tight end Ross Travis and sixth-round picks Victor Dimukeje and Tay Gowan﻿.

Related Content

news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Jaylon Smith﻿ has a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys. The veteran LB switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Tony Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the QB-turned-broadcaster retired in 2017. 
news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
news

NFL remembers George Floyd on one-year observance of his murder

Tuesday marks the one-year observance of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, which inspired a social justice movement that swept across the country, the world and the NFL.
news

Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. The veteran wideout's one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments about Panthers' practice habits 'taken out of context'

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater clarified statements he made critical of how Carolina practiced the two-minute and red zone offenses in 2020.
news

Derwin James returns to Chargers with overflowing optimism following knee injury

A lot has happened since ﻿Derwin James﻿ last suited up for the Chargers, and the safety has plenty to do to get up to speed. He started that process Monday, and his new coach liked what he saw.
