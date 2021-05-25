Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The first running back selected in the 2021 NFL Draft is under contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB Najee Harris to his fully guaranteed four-year rookie deal worth around $13.1 million. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.

Pittsburgh also signed second-round tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿.

The No. 24 pick in April's draft, Harris is expected to jump right into the starting lineup in Pittsburgh and play a major role in turning around of the league's most lackluster running games.

He's already made a fine first impression on his coach and teammates. Mike Tomlin said of Harris during rookie minicamp, "He is as highly conditioned as anybody out there." Steelers defensive leader Cameron Heyward suggested Pittsburgh defenders are excited about Harris joining the roster, getting "30 to 40" touches per game and helping ease the burden on their side of the ball.