Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is officially back on the Buccaneers.

The veteran wideout passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. Tampa Bay later confirmed the move. As Garafolo and Pelissero previously reported, the one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.

The Bucs got their money's worth from A.B. last year. After signing for a shade over the league minimum halfway through the season, the former All-Pro caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a TD in Tampa's Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Brown underwent successful knee surgery last week, which is expected to keep him out a few weeks. General manager Jason Licht recently noted Brown's health is not a concern and that the delayed signing was part of the plan all along amid the scheduled knee procedure.