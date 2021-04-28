Antonio Brown re-signing with Buccaneers on one-year deal

With all of their 22 Super Bowl starters back in the fold, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back another big name from their title squad.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Bucs on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning. Per Brown's agent, $3.1 million is fully guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus.

Aiming for back-to-back titles, general manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers continue to do an astounding job at reuniting the talent from last season. Free agents such as ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ have all re-signed and now, too, is Brown.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Brown signed with the Bucs mid-season last year and took on a more complementary role than seen in his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was one of premier wideouts in the game.

In eight 2020 regular-season outings with four starts, Brown produced 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Brown added a touchdown grab in Tampa's Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs and a ring to his decorated onfield career.

It was Brown's second go-around with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ after Brown was briefly with the Patriots during a tumultuous 2019 in which he was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in the offseason, released, signed by the Pats and released again amid legal troubles.

Brown recently resolved a civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused Brown in a 2019 lawsuit of sexually assaulting her. The two sides reached a settlement.

Tampa and Brown reuniting had been on the radar since the first wave of free agency passed and now it's come to fruition.