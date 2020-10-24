Around the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR Antonio Brown agree to one-year deal

Published: Oct 24, 2020 at 09:24 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going all in.

As expected, free agent wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ and the Buccaneers have finalized and agreed to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per source.

The one-year deal will be slightly above the league minimum but Brown will have a chance to earn more via individual and team incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Brown arrived in Tampa on Friday night and began the first day of the COVID-19 protocols. If all goes according to plan, Brown will be eligible to play for the Bucs in Week 9 after serving an eight-game suspension handed to him by the league for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy.

Brown, 32, hasn't played a down in the NFL since September of 2019 when the capricious wideout had Tom Brady throwing him passes in New England for all of one game. It was the culmination of a rocky year that began with an unceremonious exit out of Pittsburgh via trade, a dramatic offseason that lead to his release from the Raiders, and after a two-week foray with the Patriots, Brown's 2019 ended with another release amid the same criminal allegations that led to his suspension from the NFL

With a chance to hit the reset button in the later stage of his career, Brown reunites with Brady and joins a Tampa team heavily invested in winning it all this year. In their one game together last season, Brady and Brown had a palpable on-field chemistry and it's no wonder the future Hall of Fame quarterback had a hand in rekindling that connection.

Should Brown return to form, Brady's options at receiver will be an embracement of riches with ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ rounding out a dynamic trio. While Evans and Godwin have had injury-laden starts to the 2020 season, Brown's arrival could offer some temporary relief before amounting to an unprecedented collection of playmakers.

Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 and a league-leading 15 touchdowns in 2018, his last full season in the league.

The Buccaneers (4-2) currently sit atop the NFC South through six weeks and are looking for their first division title since the 2007 season. The addition of Brown for this season goes to show they are aiming much higher than that.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers expected to sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown will be eligible to play in the NFL in about two weeks. He's on the verge of being a two-month rental for the 2020 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to agreeing on a one-year deal with the former All-Pro wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Cardinals for 2021 sixth-round pick

The New York Giants have agreed to trade the veteran linebacker to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Both teams announced the news Friday afternoon.
news

Week 7 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 7's official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
news

Saints place Emmanuel Sanders on reserve/COVID-19 list, rule out Michael Thomas

The Saints are placing wideout Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reported. He will be out vs. the Panthers. So will injured receiver Michael Thomas.
news

Falcons president: Raheem Morris has 11 games to 'put his stamp' on Atlanta

Raheem Morris made a good first impression in his first game as Atlanta Falcons interim head coach, earning the team's first win of the year. Stacking more Ws could keep Morris in Atlanta for the long haul.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was unable to practice this week because of a foot injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns. Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) will start for Jets vs. Bills barring setback 

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is on track to return after missing two games due to a shoulder injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that barring a setback, Darnold will start for the 0-6 Jets Sunday against the Bills.
news

Saquon Barkley scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week

The next stage of recovery for Saquon Barkley has been scheduled. The New York Giants running back will have ACL reconstruction surgery next week and doctors are hopeful he will be ready for training camp.
news

Raiders receive no additional COVID-19 positives 

The Raiders had no additional positive tests from their latest COVID-19 tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

MRI confirms Eagles WR DeSean Jackson suffered ankle injury

An MRI confirmed Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens, Washington Football Team to host fans next month

The Baltimore Ravens and The Washington Football Team announced they will host fans next month.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL