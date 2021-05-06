Around the NFL

Colts DE Kwity Paye becomes first 2021 first-round pick to sign deal

Published: May 06, 2021 at 04:48 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The draft compensation slotting system adopted in the 2011 CBA essentially took the excitement out of rookie contract negotiations, but that doesn't mean we can't still get jazzed up about the first of the first-rounders to sign his deal.

The title for fastest first-round pick to sign his first NFL contract belongs to Michigan's Kwity Paye﻿, who is part of five of the newest Indianapolis Colts who signed their rookie contracts on Thursday, the team announced. Paye joined teammates defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo﻿, safety ﻿Shawn Davis﻿, receiver ﻿Mike Strachan﻿ and offensive lineman Will Fries in signing.

The 21st overall pick of last week's NFL draft, Paye is the headliner of an interesting class for the Colts. He fills a starting spot vacated by the departure of ﻿Justin Houston﻿ after one year with Indianapolis.

Paye is set to account for approximately $2.4 million in 2021, per Over The Cap's rookie pool estimations. Indianapolis, meanwhile, still has approximately $22 million in cap to work with and a left tackle void to fill.

