Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

The highest-selected tight end in NFL Draft history inked his rookie contract.
No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts signed his four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, Scott Bair of the team's official website announced.
As with all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Pitts gets $32.9 million fully guaranteed over four years, with a signing bonus just north of $21 million.
A dynamic pass-catcher, Pitts compiled 1,419 yards and 17 TDs on 97 catches the past two seasons at Florida. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, the 20-year-old owns the ideal size, speed and athleticism to dominate as a modern tight end. Pitts displays stellar hands, the ability to beat both linebackers and defensive backs, stellar route-running for a rookie, and YAC skill.
With the trade of Julio Jones, the highly regarded Pitts -- who many analysts deemed the best non-QB prospect in the 2021 draft -- is expected to step in and immediately play a significant role in Arthur Smith's offense alongside Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.
While rookie tight ends often struggle with the transition from college to pros given the increased responsibilities, the Falcons have spoken confidently regarding Pitts' ability to make the jump and impact the offense from the get-go.