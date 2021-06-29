Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

The highest-selected tight end in NFL Draft history inked his rookie contract.

No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts signed his four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, Scott Bair of the team's official website announced.

As with all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Pitts gets $32.9 million fully guaranteed over four years, with a signing bonus just north of $21 million.

A dynamic pass-catcher, Pitts compiled 1,419 yards and 17 TDs on 97 catches the past two seasons at Florida. At 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, the 20-year-old owns the ideal size, speed and athleticism to dominate as a modern tight end. Pitts displays stellar hands, the ability to beat both linebackers and defensive backs, stellar route-running for a rookie, and YAC skill.

With the trade of ﻿Julio Jones﻿, the highly regarded Pitts -- who many analysts deemed the best non-QB prospect in the 2021 draft -- is expected to step in and immediately play a significant role in Arthur Smith's offense alongside ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ and ﻿Russell Gage﻿.