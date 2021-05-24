Matt Ryan 'fired up' by Falcons' selection of TE Kyle Pitts

Atlanta entered the 2021 offseason without a coach and general manager, and after filling those vacancies, many wondered if Matt Ryan's job was next to require replacement. It wasn't Ryan's play that was the issue -- he'd just finished another 4,500-yard, 25-plus passing touchdown, 90-or-better passer rating season -- but his bloated contract and Atlanta's unenviable salary cap situation lined up his status on a potential chopping block.

By the time the first night of the 2021 draft ended, Ryan learned the sous chef wasn't coming for him. The Falcons' decision to eschew selecting a quarterback of the future in favor of taking the most talented player in the draft, Florida tight end ﻿Kyle Pitts﻿, meant Ryan would keep his job for at least one more year.

That moment of realization arrived when the general public also learned of Atlanta's decision, setting off a chain reaction in the Ryan household that seemed to shift from relief to excitement.

"When the pick went in, that was the big [moment]," Ryan told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "To the organization's credit, they were very up-front about that from the start -- 'Hey, we're gonna pick whoever we think is the best person to help us moving forward.' And they said they had a lot of belief and all those things, but they were up-front from the start about that. So I knew when Kyle got drafted that Kyle got drafted."

The draft pick meant Ryan wasn't going to have to prepare for a move elsewhere, at least not in 2021. Atlanta wasn't planning for the future at the position, even if now -- in the first few months of a new regime, when the leash is at its longest -- might have seemed like the best time to do so.

That also meant Ryan could shift his attention to processing the talent his team had just added to his pass-catching corps.

"I was fired up!" Ryan told Breer. "I mean, I watched this guy play through college, so it was like, 'Oh, alright, let's go!' I was watching it with my wife, and I think she was probably more fired up than me."

Ryan's wife was likely just as excited that they wouldn't have to confront a move as Ryan was about his new teammate. The removal of such a stressor, at least for the time being, would be a relief to anyone.

Pitts is arguably the best player in this draft class and could be a significant weapon for the Falcons for years to come, which very well could include the final seasons of Ryan's career. Pitts joins a receiving corps that includes rising star Calvin Ridley and longtime star Julio Jones﻿, though the latter very well could be on his way out of Atlanta. Ryan won't have a shortage of premier targets in 2021, provided they stay healthy.