Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract.
Cincinnati signed first-round selection Ja'Marr Chase, the team announced Wednesday, along with Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai.
When Chase last played in a collegiate game, he was teammates with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, lighting up scoreboards near and far on their undefeated run to a national title. Chase was a hot name who would have been a first-round pick in the 2020 draft if he'd been eligible.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, prompting Chase to sit out his junior season. No matter, though, as the Bengals saw the sky-high potential in the talents of Chase and Burrow, making the receiver Cincinnati's second consecutive first-round pick spent on an LSU product.
He'll be on the standard first-round deal of four years with a fifth-year option. As a third-round pick, Ossai will be on a standard, four-year rookie deal. The Bengals have now signed their entire 2021 draft class.