Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

Published: Jun 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM
The San Francisco 49ers added some depth to their offensive line Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Niners are signing veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete﻿, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move.

The signing comes after San Francisco saw swing tackle Justin Skule go down with a torn ACL. The 49ers later announced the signing of Kelemete and in a corresponding move, waived/injured Skule.

Kelemete provides flexibility, having played both guard and tackle during his nine-year career. In stints with the Cardinals, Saints and Texans, the lineman compiled 42 career starts.

Last year in Houston, the 31-year-old made five starts at left guard. In San Francisco, Kelemete will provide a veteran depth with the ability to fill in as a starter if needed.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:

  • The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Baltimore signed Penn State linebacker Odafe Oweh on Friday. The 22-year-old Oweh was selected 31st overall with a pick the Ravens plucked from the Chiefs in the Orlando Brown trade. Baltimore previously picked wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27 overall in the first round. Bateman is also signed.

The Ravens also announced a host of personnel promotions on Friday. Nick Matteo is now the vice president of football administration, Andrew Raphael has been promoted to national scout, Joey Cleary is the new southeast area scout, Corey Frazier is the west coast area scout and Chas Stallard is the southwest area scout.

  • The Chicago Bears announced Friday the official signing of rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿, the team's first-round pick. Fields, an Ohio State product, was selected 11th overall. His signing was initially reported on Thursday.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed tight end Richard Rodgers﻿, the team announced Friday. A former Green Bay Packer, Rodgers has been with the Eagles for three seasons and is heading back after a 2020 campaign in which he tallied four starts, played in 13 games and registered 24 catches, 345 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia also announced the signing of wide receiver Michael Walker﻿.
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, who announced his retirement in March after 20 seasons, was placed on the reserve/retired list.
  • The Cowboys announced Friday that they signed third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa﻿, a defensive tackle out of UCLA. Dallas also signed wide receiver ﻿Reggie Davis﻿ and waived wide receiver ﻿Stephen Guidry﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks waived defensive back ﻿LaDarius Wiley﻿.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed third-round defensive back ﻿Andre Cisco﻿.
  • The New York jets placed guard ﻿Parker Ferguson﻿ on injured reserve.

