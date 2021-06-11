Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired.
The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire.
Brees retired after 20 seasons as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and completions and second in passing touchdowns. The 13-time Pro Bowler and 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year played his final 15 seasons with the Saints, guiding the franchise to its lone Super Bowl title and winning the game's MVP honors in the process.
New Orleans became a perennial contender with Brees and coach Sean Payton. The 42-year-old's retirement leaves his longtime coach preparing to choose between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston in what figures to be one of the better quarterback battles heading into this season.