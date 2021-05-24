Roundup: Free-agent DE Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins 

Miami could be looking to bolster its defense with a veteran talent.

The Dolphins are bringing in former Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.

Ingram, 32, was limited to seven games in 2020 due to a knee injury and accumulated 10 tackles. He failed to record a sack for the first time in his nine-year career.

A first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2012, Ingram has been plagued by injury throughout his NFL tenure, beginning during OTAs in 2013 when he tore his ACL. He was activated off the PUP list prior to Week 14 and played in four games (one start) that season.

Ingram went on to play nine games in 2014. Over the next five seasons, the menacing defensive end rattled off a superb stretch, starting 77 of his 80 appearances and compiling 43 sacks en route to earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2017-19.

With injuries and age being big concerns, it'll be interesting to see if Ingram, who visited the Chiefs earlier this offseason and left without a deal, is signed. Should he sign with Miami, his addition could be a cost-effective, savvy option for a Dolphins defense that made a big impact last season.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday: