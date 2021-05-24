Around the NFL

Roundup: Free-agent DE Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins 

Published: May 24, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Miami could be looking to bolster its defense with a veteran talent.

The Dolphins are bringing in former Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.

Ingram, 32, was limited to seven games in 2020 due to a knee injury and accumulated 10 tackles. He failed to record a sack for the first time in his nine-year career.

A first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2012, Ingram has been plagued by injury throughout his NFL tenure, beginning during OTAs in 2013 when he tore his ACL. He was activated off the PUP list prior to Week 14 and played in four games (one start) that season.

Ingram went on to play nine games in 2014. Over the next five seasons, the menacing defensive end rattled off a superb stretch, starting 77 of his 80 appearances and compiling 43 sacks en route to earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2017-19.

With injuries and age being big concerns, it'll be interesting to see if Ingram, who visited the Chiefs earlier this offseason and left without a deal, is signed. Should he sign with Miami, his addition could be a cost-effective, savvy option for a Dolphins defense that made a big impact last season.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:

  • The Houston Texans are releasing quarterback Ryan Finley﻿, per Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Texans signed FA QB Jeff Driskel last Thursday. Houston traded a sixth-round pick for Finley and a seventh-round pick in March.
  • The Detroit Lions signed free-agent offensive lineman Darrin Paulo.
  • The Green Bay Packers released cornerback KeiVarae Russell﻿.

news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them. The QB will not attend OTAs and still wishes to be traded.
news

Reports: Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers OTAs as dispute drags toward June

As the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ saga continues toward June, the Packers reported to Green Bay for OTAs without a resolution in sight. Rodgers was not among those who arrived at Lambeau Field for the start of the Packers' OTAs.
news

Julio Jones on future with Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

The star Falcons receiver uttered a few shocking words on Monday that fueled the fire associated with the red-hot trade rumors involving the perennial Pro Bowler.
news

NFL to review alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung during an recent job interview.
news

Lions TEs coach: 'Plenty of meat still on the bone' for T.J. Hockenson after Pro Bowl season

After turning in a standout 2020 campaign, the third-year TE has a chance to become a household name entering the 2021 season.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

The Seahawks have generated headlines throughout the offseason. Wideout DK Metcalf addressed several of them during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
