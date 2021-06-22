Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

Around the NFL

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract.

The team announced it signed ﻿Joe Tryon﻿, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.

As with all first-round rookie deals, Tryon's contract comes with a fifth-year team option.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher spent three seasons at Washington, compiling 61 tackles, nine sacks, and two passes defended. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019. Tryon opted out of the 2020 college season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Bucs getting long in the tooth along the defensive line, Tryon is expected to inject some youth as a rotational edge rusher as a rookie. The plan is for the linebacker to take the reins down the road -- Jason Pierre-Paul is currently slated to be a free agent in 2022.

Tryon underwent minor knee surgery after the draft and sat out most of the Bucs' offseason program. He did participate in mandatory minicamp two weeks ago.

"Yeah, he's full-speed now and he looked really, really good," coach Bruce Arians said at the time, per the team's official transcript. "He's obviously everything we thought he was. Obviously we'll learn more in pads. But he's slippery in shorts and a lot of guys aren't. He showed some really good skillset."

Expect the Bucs to utilize that slippery skill set as a rotational rusher this season in their quest to return to the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
news

James Conner: Cardinals RB tandem 'can be one of the best in the league'

Running back ﻿James Conner﻿ spent the past three seasons as the Steelers' workhorse when healthy. Now the 26-year-old joins a Cardinals club where he'll share a backfield with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿.
news

Jon Gruden praises Carl Nassib: 'What makes a man different is what makes him great'

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the league's first openly gay player, owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden praised his courage. 
news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
news

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning will return to the Giants in an off-the-field role, the team announced Monday. New York also announced Manning's number would be retired and he'd be enshrined in the Giants Ring of Honor.
news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
news

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, wide receiver A.J. Green says that he's looking forward to playing alongside star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 
