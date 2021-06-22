Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract.

The team announced it signed ﻿Joe Tryon﻿, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.

As with all first-round rookie deals, Tryon's contract comes with a fifth-year team option.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher spent three seasons at Washington, compiling 61 tackles, nine sacks, and two passes defended. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019. Tryon opted out of the 2020 college season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Bucs getting long in the tooth along the defensive line, Tryon is expected to inject some youth as a rotational edge rusher as a rookie. The plan is for the linebacker to take the reins down the road -- Jason Pierre-Paul is currently slated to be a free agent in 2022.

Tryon underwent minor knee surgery after the draft and sat out most of the Bucs' offseason program. He did participate in mandatory minicamp two weeks ago.

"Yeah, he's full-speed now and he looked really, really good," coach Bruce Arians said at the time, per the team's official transcript. "He's obviously everything we thought he was. Obviously we'll learn more in pads. But he's slippery in shorts and a lot of guys aren't. He showed some really good skillset."