Roundup: Former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin trying out for Giants as TE

Published: May 14, 2021 at 03:38 PM
Kelvin Benjamin hasn't played an NFL snap since 2018. In an attempt to revitalize his waylaid career, the former first-round pick is making a position change.

In a tryout with the New York Giants this weekend during rookie minicamp, Benjamin is listed as a tight end, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News.

Benjamin was a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014, when current Big Blue GM Dave Gettleman manned the ship in Charlotte.

Part of Gettleman's plan to surround then-QB Cam Newton with big-bodied targets, the Florida State product put up a 1,000-yard season with nine TDs in his rookie campaign. He tore his ACL in August 2015, wiping out his season. The wideout returned to put up 941 yards and seven scores in 2016, but it was the beginning of the end for Benjamin.

Having gained weight, Benjamin fell out of favor in Carolina. He was traded to Buffalo six games through the 2017 season. He played in 18 games for the Bills, with minimal results. In December 2018, Buffalo cut the wideout. He landed in Kansas City for three regular-season games.

Benjamin has not been on a roster since.

Several NFL scouts believed that Benjamin could have been a pass-catching tight end when he entered the NFL back in 2014. During the course of his career, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound receiver has been the butt of jokes about being a tight end.

Now he's embracing that potential change in an effort to get one more NFL shot.

Gettleman has sought to upgrade the tight end position behind Evan Engram this season, signing Kyle Rudolph﻿. The GM will now give one of his former first-round picks a shot -- even if it's a long one -- to stick around at the position.

In other Giants news, at Friday's first day of rookie minicamp, first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ was noticeably absent from conditioning drills at the end of the day, but told the media that it was because he had the wrong-sized cleats.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that first-round linebacker Joe Tryon will not participate in this weekend's rookie minicamp after recently undergoing a procedure on his knee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the status of Tryon's knee was a concern leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.
  • Aaron Jones won't be at Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp this weekend, but his twin brother will. Alvin Jones, a fourth-year linebacker out of UTEP, is trying out for the Packers this weekend. Alvin Jones spent the 2018 season and the 2019 offseason with the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers also announced the signings of seven draft picks: second-round offensive lineman Josh Myers, fourth-round OL Royce Newman, fifth-round defensive lineman T.J. Slaton, fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, sixth-round OL Cole Van Lanen, sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill.
  • The Washington Football Team is signing Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported per McCain's agent. McCain is a former starter and team captain for the Dolphins, who recently released him.
  • The Denver Broncos signed 11 undrafted free agents Friday. The Broncos also released right tackle Ja'Wuan James﻿, Rapoport reported. James, who tore his Achilles and had been placed on the non-football injury list, tweeted out earlier in the day that his "surgery went well."
  • The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday the signing of fourth-round draft pick Tylan Wallace﻿, a wide receiver out of Oklahoma State.
  • The Indianapolis Colts waived cornerback Roderic Teamer﻿.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday the signing of seven undrafted rookie free agents.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday the signing of six undrafted rookie free agents. Cincy also signed free-agent quarterback Eric Dungey and tight end Cheyenne O'Grady.
  • The Seattle Seahawks signed 13 undrafted free agents Friday.
  • The Dallas Cowboys signed 13 undrafted free agents Friday.
  • The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of first-round pick Jaylen Waddle﻿, a wide receiver out of Alabama selected sixth overall.
  • The Houston Texans announced the signing of three undrafted rookie free agents.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed five of their 2021 draft picks: safety Camryn Bynum (No. 125), offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (No. 23), tight end Zach Davidson (No. 168), receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 157) and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (No. 199).
  • The New England Patriots announced the signing of fifth-round draft pick linebacker Cameron McGrone. He finished his collegiate career at Michigan with 92 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
  • The L.A. Rams and receiver Tutu Atwell, the club's top pick in the draft, have agreed to terms on his rookie deal, Rapoport reported, per Atwell's agency. The Louisville product was selected 57th overall in April.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed defensive back Deuce Wallace, linebacker ﻿Sutton Smith﻿ and receiver ﻿Easop Winston﻿, and waived/failed physical defensive backs ﻿Eric Burrell﻿ and ﻿Trill Williams﻿.

