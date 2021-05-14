Around the NFL

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

Published: May 14, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Jelani Scott

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain﻿.

The Washington Football Team is signing the former Dolphins starter to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. McCain, 27, visited the club on Monday after being released on May 6.

A 2015 fifth-round pick out of Memphis, McCain appeared in 87 games (55 starts) and was a team captain during his six-year run in Miami. He started a career-best 15 games in 2020, compiling 46 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed.

In Washington, McCain will join a secondary that could use his skillset. With strong safety Landon Collins set to return from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 7, the team is still figuring out who will start at free safety.

Given McCain's experience and versatility, there's a good chance he could earn that spot over the likes of Troy Apke﻿, Deshazor Everett and Jeremy Reaves﻿, all of whom started at some point last season.

