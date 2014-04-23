Kelvin Benjamin could make impact as tight end in NFL

Only one tight end will be in New York City for the 2014 NFL Draft, but there are a number of players at the position who could have an impact as rookies.
North Carolina's Eric Ebron is the consensus pick to be the first tight end taken, but Washington's Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Texas Tech's Jace Amaro could wind up as first-round selections too. The gap between that trio and the next wave of tight ends is a bit wider than at other positions, and that's why there could be one surprise name in this draft class that could make an impact early on at the spot.
"Kelvin Benjamin," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on "Path to the Draft." "He's a wide receiver from Florida State, but he's enormous. Some teams look at him and say, 'He looks like a tight end, why don't we just play him as a flexed out tight end?'"
At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Benjamin was always known as a jumbo-sized wideout, so it's not that big of a stretch to think he could wind up being a tight end at the next level. He clearly has the frame to add some weight, and more than one team could probably use his skills as a receiver more than they need him for blocking in some pass-happy NFL offenses.
"Not many of these tight ends block anybody anyway, so get yourself a pass-catcher," said Jeremiah. "Maybe that ends up being Kelvin Benjamin."
Benjamin's weight has popped up as a possible issue for some teams in the run up to the draft; most consider him too heavy to play the position at a high level. Detroit's Calvin Johnson, to whom Benjamin has been compared to, is roughly five pounds lighter, so we'll see if that holds up in competition on Sundays, but the move to tight end certainly could be in the cards if a team has a serious need at that position.
Recent mock drafts have Benjamin slated to go to the Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks, both of whom are in need if a bigger pass catcher. Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll both love creating mismatches, and a super-sized receiver or speedy tight end such as Benjamin would do the trick in either offense.
We're a few months away from seeing where Benjamin lines up on the field for some team, but chances are that whoever ends up drafting him has at least a backup plan to put his hand in the ground and play a little tight end if necessary.