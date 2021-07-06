Patriots sign first-round QB Mac Jones to rookie deal

The Patriots have officially signed their potential quarterback of the future.

New England has agreed to terms with Alabama product Mac Jones, according to Tuesday's transaction wire.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jones, the 15th overall pick in April's draft, will earn roughly $15.6 million fully guaranteed over four years, with a signing bonus of about $8.7 million.

The Patriots' first-round selection of the 22-year-old signal-caller immediately brought a noteworthy dose of intrigue to the QB room which still includes last year's starter Cam Newton﻿.

Following an encouraging showing during OTAs and minicamp in May and June, Jones positioned himself for a chance to compete for QB1 honors, a battle NFL Network's Mike Giardi recently stated the team is gearing up for this summer.