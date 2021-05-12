Around the NFL

Ravens first-round pick WR Rashod Bateman signs rookie contract

Published: May 12, 2021 at 05:15 PM
First-round reinforcements for ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ are signed, sealed and delivered.

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Minnesota's Bateman will be looked on to aid in Baltimore improving its passing attack with Jackson, who's led a historical ground game over the past two campaigns.

A fundamentally sound wide receiver who brings a complete package, Bateman, the second of the 2021 first-round class to sign his rookie deal after the Colts' ﻿Kwity Paye﻿, is one of two first-rounders for the Ravens, along with Penn State linebacker ﻿Jayson Oweh﻿, who was selected at No. 31 (a pick the Ravens acquired in a trade that sent ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to the Chiefs). Bateman is expected to make $2.29 million in his rookie season, per Over the Cap's rookie pool estimations.

In five games as a senior, Bateman had 36 catches and 472 yards following a huge junior campaign that saw him tally 60 grabs for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. That kind of production is what the Ravens are hoping for as they look for a more balanced attack to feature Jackson's arm as well as his legs.

