Ravens first-round pick WR Rashod Bateman signs rookie contract

Taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Minnesota's Bateman will be looked on to aid in Baltimore improving its passing attack with Jackson, who's led a historical ground game over the past two campaigns.

A fundamentally sound wide receiver who brings a complete package, Bateman, the second of the 2021 first-round class to sign his rookie deal after the Colts' ﻿Kwity Paye﻿, is one of two first-rounders for the Ravens, along with Penn State linebacker ﻿Jayson Oweh﻿, who was selected at No. 31 (a pick the Ravens acquired in a trade that sent ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to the Chiefs). Bateman is expected to make $2.29 million in his rookie season, per Over the Cap's rookie pool estimations.