Roundup: Titans, CB Caleb Farley agree to four-year, $13.495M rookie deal

The Titans have signed their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Tennessee and cornerback Caleb Farley have agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $13.495M fully guaranteed.

A highly-touted prospect entering April's draft, Farley's stock took a bit of a hit after the 22-year-old underwent back surgery in March, causing him to miss his pro day.

Even with the procedure looming, the Virginia Tech product was expected to still be selected in the first round. And while, it wasn't in the top 10 or 15, his slide stopped at No. 22 where the Titans were fortunate enough to nab the talented defender.

As his rehab process continues, Farley said last month that NFL doctors confirmed he'd be ready for the 2021 season. Should things go according to plan, Farley should inject a needed boost of energy into the Titans' secondary come Week 1.

