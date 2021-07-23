Scouting Derek Stingley Jr.: LSU corner reminiscent of Marshon Lattimore with lockdown skill set

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds (school measurements).

2020 statistics: 27 tackles (19 solo), 2.5 for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery (seven games played).

Game tape watched: at Arkansas (Nov. 21, 2020), at Texas A&M (Nov. 28, 2020), vs. Alabama (Dec. 5, 2020).

What I liked: I love Stingley's combination of size, speed and fluidity. He is a very easy mover without any hint of stiffness in his ankles or hips. He has the speed to mirror vertical routes -- and on the rare occasion he is out of position, he has enough juice to recover. He is at his best in press coverage. He isn't ultra-physical, but he does get his hands on opponents, which helps him feel and anticipate break points down the field. From off coverage, Stingley displays the instincts and knowledge to protect the sticks and drive on balls thrown in front of him. He doesn't waste steps in his transition out of his pedal and he displays an explosive burst to close.

Where he needs to improve: Staying healthy is the first area to keep an eye on during the 2021 campaign. He missed a handful of games in 2020, so scouts would like to see him navigate the upcoming season cleanly to curtail durability concerns. His ball production took a massive dip last fall. He picked off six passes as a true freshman in 2019, but failed to take the ball away once in 2020. He gave up some plays in the Alabama game, but I came away more impressed with the catches from DeVonta Smith than discouraged about Stingley's performance. Stingley was in position, but just got beat by a very gifted opponent who went on to win the Heisman Trophy and come off the board 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. I would also like to see the LSU corner play with a little more physicality, anger and edge.

Biggest takeaway: The NFL is a man-coverage league. Teams are starving for players like Stingley. With a little more experience and polish, he's going to be able to lock up top-tier NFL wideouts without much help over the top. Guys like this are very difficult to find. He will be highly coveted whenever he decides to enter the league.

He reminds me of: ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿. They have a similar build and similar movement skills. Both guys combine their physical gifts with outstanding instincts and awareness. I thought Lattimore was a little more physical coming out of Ohio State, but their games are very similar. Lattimore has enjoyed a very successful NFL career and I see similar success on the horizon for Stingley.