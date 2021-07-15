2021 NFL Superstar Club: Josh Allen breaks in; Big Ben bumped

Wentz nearly got bounced out of the club last summer, but I ultimately looked at his age at the time (27) and track record of success and decided to believe in the South Dakota kid. Bad move. Wentz was one of the very worst starting quarterbacks in football before Doug Pederson finally put him on the bench in favor of Jalen Hurts. It was a shocking downturn, and it led to Philadelphia's decision to ship the former No. 2 overall pick to the Colts for draft picks. I'm still a believer in Wentz and think he'll be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate after being reunited with Frank Reich. Then again, as stated earlier, Wentz was one of the worst quarterbacks in football last year. This is not an overstatement for effect. Can't have that guy in the club and expect our establishment to remain in good standing.