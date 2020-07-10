2020 NFL Superstar Club: Lamar Jackson in, Cam Newton out

We still love JuJu here at The Superstar Club -- we really do. Don't be surprised if the 23-year-old (yup, he's really still that young) delivers a strong bounce-back season in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger healthy. But we probably jumped the gun on the Superstar designation. His 2019 was a lost cause, as he dealt with both a lingering toe injury and the creative stylings of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, but JuJu also struggled to separate against top corners and had some issues with drops. He didn't look comfortable in The Big Chair of the wide receiver room. It's also fair to wonder if he'll see an immense target volume with Diontae Johnson, James Washington and Eric Ebron in the mix for the Steelers in 2020. When we add someone to The Club, it is always done on a one-year probationary period, and JuJu's 42/552/3 stat line could not be ignored. Here's to rooting that he makes us look foolish for booting him out so quickly.