Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 02:20 PM

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When the new collective bargaining agreement was ratified in March, cheers were had from all sides celebrating the avoidance of a work stoppage and the continuation of labor peace well into the 2020s.

What wasn't quite highlighted then was a change that affected a rising star's ability to leverage a new deal for himself.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players. Cook is entering a contract year, has demonstrated a desire to stay with his current team and is willing to strike a new deal before his final season in his existing pact begins. Talks between Cook's representatives and the Vikings have been underway to attempt to achieve such an outcome, but broke down recently, leading to Cook considering threatening to hold out of training camp until he is presented with an acceptable contract offer.

We've heard this tale before. Just last year, Ezekiel Elliott spent plenty of time away from the Dallas Cowboys during their camp before a new deal finally brought him back in time for the 2019 season.

But that was under the old CBA. This current CBA seriously discourages a player from entering such a holdout, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, because it can directly affect a player's ability to reach unrestricted free agency.

"The new collective bargaining agreement makes it virtually prohibitive for a player in Cook's position to actually carry out a holdout," Pelissero explained Tuesday on NFL NOW. "If Dalvin Cook does not report on the mandatory reporting date next month with his teammates, or at any point thereafter does not fulfill his contract for any material period of time, he would not accrue the fourth season he needs to become an unrestricted free agent next March. Instead, Cook would be a restricted free agent, meaning the Vikings could retain him with a first-round restricted tender worth between $4 and $5 million instead of having to apply a franchise tag that would be worth roughly double that."

Pelissero has sense there is optimism on both sides a deal will get done. It would be logical for that to happen, seeing as Cook could essentially cost himself millions even after he's reached the freedom of free agency, which wouldn't be entirely free if he enters as a restricted free agent as a result of him not reporting for camp on time.

For now, though, the threat remains Cook's most powerful card left to play. The Vikings could very easily call his bluff, knowing that while he is an important player, Cook's incentive for sitting out isn't nearly what it once was. A holdout just might not be worth it anymore.

The new CBA was just the latest agreement between the players association and the league that chipped away at the ability for the NFL's youngest to leverage their way into maximum compensation. The 2011 CBA instituted a slotting system that predetermined each draft pick's salary by where they were selected in the draft, essentially ending the money-driven holdouts of old that would stretch deep into camp for some of the league's top rookies. These days, with the money already a non-issue, the greatest contractual sticking point for most rookies is offset language.

With the 2020 CBA just months into its existence, we've reached one of the first points in which new policies are directly affecting business operations. We'll see if this leads to a new deal for Cook faster than is usual.

Related Content

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Saints' Jameis Winston promises his career is far from finished

Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Jameis Winston's career has seen numerous ups and downs, including an infamous 2019 campaign. Ahead of his first season with the Saints, Winston maintains that his transition to being a backup does not mean his goal of being a QB1 again is an afterthought.
Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku only played in four games last season due to a wrist injury. However, the former first-round pick is now healthy and aiming for a bounce-back season.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints beat the Titans 38-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.
A general view of Heinz Field at midfield prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Steelers plan to hold 2020 training camp at Heinz Field

In light of the new NFL protocols established due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their training camp will be held at their home stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Reich: Jacoby Brissett handling QB situation like a 'complete pro'

Colts coach Frank Reich talked with reporters Monday and said that former starter Jacoby Brissett is handling Philip Rivers' arrival to Indianapolis like "a complete pro."
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL