Bill Cowher: Ben Roethlisberger champing at the bit to prove doubters wrong in 2021

2021 is a significant year for Steelers fans for many reasons. Chief among them is their chance of success in the upcoming season, and how their veteran quarterback figures into the outcome.

The sting of a stunning playoff defeat at the hands of the rival Browns can still be felt in Pittsburgh, if only because it seems as if the gray skies have yet to part. Sure, the Steelers can point to 2021 as their chance at revenge, and they very well could achieve such satisfaction. But beyond that lies greater uncertainty that keeps the sun from poking through most days.

Ben Roethlisberger is entering what appears to potentially be his final NFL season. He and the Steelers reached an agreement that allowed Pittsburgh to keep Roethlisberger for one more year, but there's nothing guaranteed beyond that -- and the same goes for general manager Kevin Colbert.

If you're getting The Last Dance vibes, you aren't alone.

Before this paramount campaign begins, two former Steelers players and one Steelers coach will first enter the hallowed halls of Canton next month. The coach, Super Bowl XL winner Bill Cowher, was asked about his time with Roethlisberger and where he currently stands during a media session Tuesday ahead of Cowher's August induction.

What Cowher took away more than anything from Roethlisberger's career -- which came with nearly instant adversity -- was the quarterback's ever-present desire to win. Cowher believes that will carry him to significant achievement in 2021.

"He is a great competitor," Cowher said. "I'm sure he's just thriving right now with the fact everyone thinks that he's done, the Steelers are done. I used to always say to people, I'd say the greatest thing in sports is to do something nobody thinks you can do. It's one of the greatest accomplishments. And I think right now Ben is just thriving on that. He can't wait to get out there, probably (champing) at the bit to prove (it).