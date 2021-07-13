Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: West is best, East is least

Mahomes is the best quarterback in the game bar none. It's crazy to think that, of his three seasons as an NFL starting quarterback, 2020 ranks as his worst. I'm laughing as I type that. That's just how it goes when you win league MVP in Year 1 and Super Bowl MVP in Year 2. But yeah, the guy still posted a 38:6 TD-to-INT ratio and made it right back to Super Bowl Sunday, so "worst" is a relative term there. Herbert is fresh off one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history -- I'd call it the best at the quarterback position. Despite playing behind an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked dead last at season's end, the Oregon product set a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes while completing 66.6 percent of his passes with a 98.3 passer rating. With the arm, the athletic ability, the size, Herbert's the total package. Scary to think he's only going to get better. Speaking of which, the Raiders' quarterback just continues to improve, despite what some people seem to think. I've been a card-carrying member of the Derek Carr fan club for years, and last season was quite satisfying, as the seven-year veteran set career-highs in passing yards (4,103) and passer rating (101.4). Carr's legit. Bag it, haters.