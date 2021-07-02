Daniel Jones to embark on now-or-never season; NFL's top five Batman and Robin duos

If Daniel Jones is unable to play at a high level for the Giants in 2021, he will never be the guy in New York.

Excuse my brutal honesty, but it takes three years to determine whether a quarterback can really play in the NFL, and this is Year 3 for Jones. He heads into a make-or-break season with an 8-18 career record as a starter. Considering his losing record, propensity for turnovers (league-high 39 giveaways since 2019) and inconsistent play, it's hard for me to pencil him in as the Giants' QB1 beyond 2021 right now.

Keep in mind that the team holds a pair of first-round picks in the 2022 draft (its own and the Chicago Bears' selection) and the upcoming quarterback class could feature some intriguing options that offer Joe Judge and Co. an upgrade at the position. It's also important to note that the team will have to make a decision on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract next spring.

With so many decisions riding on Jones' play in 2021, the former sixth overall pick must show out or someone else could be taking over as the Giants' QB1 a year from now.

To the Giants' credit, they have thrown their support behind the young quarterback. Judge seems to be heaping praise on Jones at every turn.

"We have confidence in Daniel, he's a player that we want to work with going forward with this team. He's shown us a lot of improvement, there's a lot of things. I can go on and on about how we respect him and like him and how the locker room responds to him, but the simple answer to that is no, [our stance on Jones has not changed]," Judge told reporters prior to the start of free agency in March.

The public support was followed by a flurry of moves that added more firepower to the Giants' offense. They signed Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal to fill the No. 1 receiver role. The team also added an electric playmaker via the draft in Kadarius Toney, who joins a group of pass catchers that includes Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. With two-time Pro Bowl selectee Kyle Rudolph also joining the squad after a successful run with the Vikings, the Giants figure to have a more dynamic offense than the pedestrian unit that ranked 29th in passing yards last season.