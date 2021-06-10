State of the 2021 New York Giants: Pivotal season for Daniel Jones

Head coach: Joe Judge. The first-year coach won his introductory press conference and then didn't do a whole lot of winning until the second half of the season. Judge was known as a throwback to the old-school coaches who would made their players run laps for missing assignments and whatnot. And sometimes you have to wonder if that kind of attitude is going to play in the modern NFL. But Giants WR Sterling Shepard﻿, who is now entering his sixth season with the team after being drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2016, recently told The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman that he loved Judge's approach.

"He's a tough coach, man," Shepard said. "He's a tough coach, but that's what we needed. For the previous two coaches, we didn't do any conditioning or anything like that. But I will say last year was my first year of really having to condition -- it kind of felt like Oklahoma all over again."

And again, I kind of loved Judge's opening press conference. But it always feels like his style only works when your team is winning. Like when Bruce Arians is riding Tom Brady. That's all well and good when you go out and win a Lombardi. But if your team suffers another 6-10 season, that's a different matter.

A somber note: I know the general feel of this State of the Franchise series is pretty lighthearted. But while we're talking about the head coach of this franchise, if you'll allow me to be serious for a moment, I did want to acknowledge the sudden passing of Jim Fassel. Disheartening news to wake up to on Tuesday morning. He is someone I had the pleasure of working with when I started at the NFL. I wouldn't categorize us as friends, but he did light up the first time I told him that I, too, was a proud alumnus of Fullerton College. Go Hornets. And we'd exchange head nods when we'd run into each other periodically at my favorite sushi place in Huntington Beach. We'll get back to the 2021 New York Giants now, but I couldn't let this moment pass without mentioning Coach Fassel, who led this organization to a Super Bowl in the first season of this millennium. He will be missed.