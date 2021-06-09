Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) offers no firm timetable for return

Saquon Barkley is on the road to recovery, but it remains uncertain just when the New York Giants star running back will arrive at his destination.

Having missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, Barkley sidestepped any concrete proclamations for his return when speaking to the media on Thursday.

Asked myriad times about a timetable, the 2018 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year maintained that he was taking it "one day at time."

"It's going to be whenever my body tells me I'm ready," Barkley said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Since his heralded rookie campaign, Barkley's been cursed by injuries. In his second season, he was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain and though he still played 13 games, there was concern he rushed his return. Following his ACL tear and 14 games missed in 2020, Barkley is looking at the long run.

"You've got to be smart," he said, via Giants.com's Dan Salomone.

The end goal is for the 24-year-old to be a contributor "not for a short span, but for a long period of time," per Madelyn Burke.

Just how long that period of time could be comes into question as Barkley had his fifth-year option picked up and talks of an extension have swirled. For him, though, "that's not even something that crosses my mind."

It would appear rehabbing and returning the right way is foremost for Barkley, but the elusive tailback still can't be corralled for a definitive return date.