Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) offers no firm timetable for return

Published: Jun 09, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Saquon Barkley is on the road to recovery, but it remains uncertain just when the New York Giants star running back will arrive at his destination.

Having missed the final 14 games of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, Barkley sidestepped any concrete proclamations for his return when speaking to the media on Thursday.

Asked myriad times about a timetable, the 2018 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year maintained that he was taking it "one day at time."

"It's going to be whenever my body tells me I'm ready," Barkley said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Since his heralded rookie campaign, Barkley's been cursed by injuries. In his second season, he was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain and though he still played 13 games, there was concern he rushed his return. Following his ACL tear and 14 games missed in 2020, Barkley is looking at the long run.

"You've got to be smart," he said, via Giants.com's Dan Salomone.

The end goal is for the 24-year-old to be a contributor "not for a short span, but for a long period of time," per Madelyn Burke.

Just how long that period of time could be comes into question as Barkley had his fifth-year option picked up and talks of an extension have swirled. For him, though, "that's not even something that crosses my mind."

It would appear rehabbing and returning the right way is foremost for Barkley, but the elusive tailback still can't be corralled for a definitive return date.

The Giants kick off the 2021 season at home against the Broncos on Sept. 12 and it remains a question as to whether Barkley will miss his 15th game in a row or make his long-anticipated return.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love: 'I've got to get myself ready to play'

We haven't heard all that much from ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since he was drafted into an unenviable role of anointed successor to Aaron Rodgers. With said legend absent from offseason activities, Love has been granted an opportunity to gain valuable reps with his teammates.
news

Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

﻿Peyton Manning﻿ is headed for Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and it isn't the only high honor he's receiving this year. Manning has been elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round LB Jaelan Phillips, Cowboys ink Micah Parsons to rookie deals

Four teams had two selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins are the only one to already have both players under contract. Miami on Wednesday signed linebacker ﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿, who was selected No. 18 overall.
news

Broncos DB Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to end up in Denver

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, who spent nine seasons in Houston, recently said on the "Catchin' Fades with Aqib Talib" podcast that Texans QB Deshaun Watson would like to end up in Denver.
news

Ron Rivera brings in vaccination expert to speak to Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera invited a vaccine expert to speak with players after completing vaccination efforts with all coaches and non-football employees. However, some players remain hesitant, such as WFT defensive end Montez Sweat.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster on returning to Steelers: 'I've got to do what's best for me. That's staying home'

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ had a chance to change clubs in free agency, with offers from both AFC powers Kansas City and Baltimore. The WR chose to stay home in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, noting Wednesday that he decided his best course of action was to ride another year with ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (knee) on recovery: 'I feel like I'm there now'

Already having taken part in in minicamp drills and activities this week, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is pleased with the progress of his knee and focused on preparation for the season following the surgery to deal with an ailment that took up a great deal of his time during the 2020 campaign. 
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss minicamp after undergoing foot surgery

More eyes than ever will be on ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. Just not this week. The Falcons' promising WR recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Ian Rapoport reports. The procedure was characterized as "a little cleanup" that will keep Ridley out of minicamp but not training camp.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'It's easy for us to go overlooked' in AFC West

The Broncos reside in an AFC West division that could prove the most hotly contested in football this season. RB ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football and suggested Denver is flying under the radar. 
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson: Julio Jones trade 'a move that we needed to make'

Titans GM Jon Robinson swung a massive, landscape-altering trade to acquire star WR ﻿Julio Jones﻿, which puts his club in a position to field a devastating offense. Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Robinson said the addition is a perfect match in the Tennessee offense. 
news

Cowboys experimenting with first-round pick Micah Parsons in designated pass rusher role

In an effort to improve a woeful defense, Dallas is experimenting with Micah Parsons﻿ at defensive end. New DC Dan Quinn plans to utilize the rookie's diverse skill set in his "DPR" position in addition to MLB duties.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW