Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Kevin Patra

Saquon Barkley's season is officially over after just two games.

The star running back suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss in Chicago, the New York Giants confirmed.

Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the tear in the near future, per the team.

It's an expected blow to Big Blue after the RB left Sunday's game, but still a gut-punch nonetheless.

Barkley spilled to the turf on a six-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. It appeared he had already injured the knee on the way down to the ground. The third-year back writhed on the ground clutching at his right knee. Teammates helped him across the field to the Giants sideline, where he was carted to the locker room.

As he drove off, Barkley was seen slamming his fist in frustration. Players usually know when they're seriously injured. Barkley's demonstrative reaction spoke volumes. His season was likely over.

After earning just six yards in the season opener, Barkley appeared to be getting on track. Two plays before the injury, he'd busted out for an 18-yard run. The football gods, however, ended his season there.

Barkley, who missed three games in 2019 due to an ankle injury, ended his season with 34 yards on 19 carries. The hope is that the star back will be fully healthy by the start of the 2021 season.

With a hole in the backfield sans the first-round pick, the Giants are bringing in free agent Devonta Freeman this week for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

The former Falcons running back could help fill an early-down role in New York as a between-the-tackles runner. Following Barkley's injury, only Dion Lewis, better known for his pass-catching ability, took carries, averaged 2.0 yard per tote on 10 touches. Wayne Gallman was inactive Sunday.

