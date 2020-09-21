Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after Saquon Barkley suffered knee injury Sunday

In the wake of Saquon Barkley's likely season-ending knee injury, the New York Giants are on the prowl for reinforcements.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Big Blue plans to visit with and work out free agent running back Devonta Freeman, per a source informed of the situation.

Freeman visited the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend but left without a contract. He should be in New York today.

Since rejecting a deal with Seattle in the spring, Freeman has taken a couple of visits but hasn't signed with a new club. Based on the rash of injuries we saw this weekend, it could be just a matter of time before the former Atlanta Falcons workhorse lands a gig.

Barkley went down early in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. The initial manual tests indicate the star RB suffered a torn ACL. He'll undergo an MRI to confirm, but doctors can usually get a good indication after the first tests whether the ACL popped.