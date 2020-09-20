Giants RB Saquon Barkley suffered knee injury vs. Bears

Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears, the Giants announced.

The sensational running back was helped off the field on the first play of the second quarter. Barkley ripped off his helmet, writhing in pain on the Bears sideline, grabbing at his right knee after a six-yard run to open the quarter. Teammates helped the running back across to the field to the Giants bench. Barkley couldn't put pressure on his right leg.

The RB was carted to the locker room. Barkley punched the cart as he was driven off, indicating the severity of the injury. The team stated that Barkley had been taken in for X-rays on his knee and would undergo further testing Monday.

Two plays earlier, Barkley got up shaky after taking a shot on an 18-yard scamper. Big Blue's offense will turn to Dion Lewis with Barkley out. Backup Wayne Gallman was inactive Sunday.

Barkley exited after taking four carries for 28 yards as New York trailed 10-0 in Chicago.