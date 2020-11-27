Bruce Arians is right about Tom Brady; Packers feel like pretenders

New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft class is the gift that keeps on giving. The "draft and develop" model is universally viewed as the best way to construct a championship roster. Team builders enter draft season intent on identifying a handful of young prospects with the capacity to emerge as blue-chip players. If a general manager acquires enough blue-chippers through the draft in consecutive years, the group becomes the nucleus of a team that has a chance to compete for the title each and every season. That's why I'm fascinated by the impact of New Orleans' 2017 draft class on the team's re-emergence as an annual title contender.

Remember: The Saints logged three straight playoff-free, 7-9 seasons from 2014 through '16. But since the 2017 draft, they're 45-13 -- and currently positioned to snag a fourth straight NFC South title, as well as the No. 1 playoff seed. The collective results speak for themselves, but New Orleans' 2017 draft haul is really impressive when you break down all of the individual achievements.

The Saints swept 2017 Rookie of the Year honors, with RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ earning the nod on offense and CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ on defense. Kamara has continued to establish himself as the ultimate offensive weapon, having just become the first player in NFL history with 500-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. The electric back's well on his way to a fourth straight Pro Bowl bid, too. Meanwhile, Lattimore's earned two Pro Bowl nods and is widely viewed as one of the top young cover corners in the game. These two players would comprise a stellar draft haul on their own, but New Orleans' 2017 class goes much deeper.

﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ has become one of the very best right tackles in football, having earned first-team All-Pro status in 2019 and second-team honors in '18. Safety Marcus Williams has tallied 13 interceptions and 28 pass breakups in 56 career games. Middle linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿ is a heat-seeking missile with 114 tackles in 32 career games. And then there's defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿, who's enjoying a true breakout season with an NFL-high 9.5 sacks.

If you ask general managers and scouts about successful drafts, most will tell you that nailing the first couple rounds is the realistic goal. The Saints made seven picks in 2017; outside of sixth-rounder Al-Quadin Muhammad, every selection hit. Six highly productive players in one class -- that' prolific. Not coincidentally, New Orleans re-emerged as an annual contender, further validating the "draft and develop" philosophy around the league.

The real reason why the Los Angeles Rams are true title contenders. Looking for a dark-horse Super Bowl contender? Look no further than the Rams -- not for the reason you might be thinking.

While Sean McVay's wizardry and the team's electric offense have fueled title hopes in previous seasons, it's the Rams' emerging defense that gives this group a legitimate chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. Under the direction of first-year coordinator Brandon Staley, the defense has quietly become one of the top units in football. Since Week 4, the Rams rank second in the NFL in points per game (17.3, just behind Pittsburgh's 16.6 mark), while leading the league in total defense (257.3 ypg), pass defense (178.0 ypg) and yards per play (4.2). Those numbers certainly jump off the stat sheet, and highly impressive performances from the unit's stars should further drive title talk. Defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ are playing like five-star talents worth every bit of the quarterback money they're earning as the best players at their respective positions.

Donald is a one-man wrecking crew on the front line. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro is a destructive force with a non-stop motor and a combination of strength, power and fitness that makes him nearly impossible to block. Staley has accentuated Donald's playmaking skills by moving him around to exploit favorable matchups. In addition, he has featured some movement schemes at the point of attack to take advantage of Donald's exceptional first-step quickness and burst. Opponents have countered with double- and triple-teams, but that hasn't stopped Donald from getting to the quarterback. With nine sacks, he's just a half-sack off the NFL lead. And with all of the attention that No. 99 commands, Donald's teammates reap the benefits. In his first season with the Rams, ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿'s enjoying a career year with seven sacks.

Ramsey has made his mark in the secondary, manning the "star" position in Staley's defense. The league's premier shutdown corner has become an even more diverse playmaker under his new DC. Ramsey has not only locked down elite pass catchers on the perimeter (check out his work against guys like ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Mike Evans﻿) -- he has been the queen on the chessboard in Staley's multi-faceted scheme. The creative defensive coordinator has moved him around to maximize his talents as a big, physical defender with a high IQ and supreme instincts.