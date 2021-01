'Sickening': Giants players voice displeasure with Eagles' decision to bench Jalen Hurts vs. Washington 

As the New York Giants waited and the world watched, the NFC East was decided when the Washington Football Team prevailed in confounding fashion, winning 20-14 against a Philadelphia Eagles squad that made a slew of dumbfounding decisions.

Following a surprising fourth-down call, Doug Pederson drew scrutiny from many -- most notably Giants players -- when he decided to replace dynamic rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts with backup Nate Sudfeld.

Down by three points with two minutes to play in the third quarter, Pederson elected to go for it on fourth and 4 and Hurts threw an incompletion on what would be his last play of the game. Sudfeld was brought in, threw a interception and fumbled on each of the next two Eagles drives and Washington came away with a division-winning victory.

While scrutiny abounded, Pederson explained his decision and maintained he was endeavoring to win the ballgame.

"Yes, I was coaching to win," Pederson told reporters. "Yes, that was my decision solely. Nate has obviously been here for four years. And I felt that he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps. Listen, if there's anything out there that thinks that I was not trying to win the game. I mean, [Zach] Ertz is out there. Brandon Graham's out there. Darius Slay's out there. You know, all our top guys were still on the field in the end. We were [trying to] win the game."