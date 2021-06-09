State of the 2021 Washington Football Team: Win-now mode with Ryan Fitzpatrick

Will the Washington Football Team be able to …

Overcome the departure of Ryan Kerrigan? Football can be a cruel business. When you have a young, up-and-coming defense, sometimes a 32-year-old veteran doesn't quite fit anymore. It's like how hanging out at the fraternity house is cool the first semester after you graduate (especially if you graduated in the fall), but it gets a little weird when you're still there three years later.

Kerrigan was one of the few bright spots during one of the most tumultuous times in club history. It was kind of like listening to the infamous U2 album Songs of Innocence but still recognizing that The Miracle (of Joey Ramone) was a pretty kickin' tune. Kerrigan set a club record with 95 career sacks. He started 139 consecutive games for Washington from 2011-19. And while you can replace him on the field, it's still a huge loss of leadership. Here is what Chase Young had to say back in January about Kerrigan, who signed with the Eagles this offseason:

"RK didn't have to open his arms to me and help me throughout the whole season. You hear them stories where that doesn't happen all the time. I always thank RK for doing that and always thank him for the type of man that he is. ... We're going to have this relationship forever. That's big bro. I've got nothing but love for RK."

Make Antonio Gibson their version of Christian McCaffrey? I know, spicy take here. I'm not saying that Gibson is going to be as good as CMC. But maybe he could be Washington's version of him. Kind of like the way Hideki Matsuyama and I swing the same driver. Just to wildly different results. AG could build on a very promising rookie season for the WFT. (And trust me, I understand we need to do better as a society than just initials nicknames.) The Football Team ranked 25th in rush attempts last season. And yet, Gibby (not much better of a nickname) rushed for 795 yards on 170 carries and scored 11 touchdowns. He also chipped in with 36 receptions. McCaffrey scored seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign before posting 13 TDs in Year 2. It's not crazy to think Antonio can make a similar jump, assuming he's healthy come the 2021 season. It's worth noting that Football Outsiders ranked Gibson sixth among running backs in DVOA.